Wanindu to play for Manchester Originals in The Hundred 2022

Wanindu Hasaranga

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been drafted for The Hundred 2022 which is schudled to be played from August 3 to September 3 in England.

Hasaranga who is presently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)in IPL was picked up for 100,000 pounds by the Manchester Originals. Hasaranga joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The Hundred returns this year after the inaugural edition of English cricket’s franchise short-format competition was held last year. Manchester Originals also have picked Andre Russell, and Sean Abbott as their overseas players for The Hundred 2022. The Hundred was staged last year for the first time by the England Cricket Board. It’s a shorter version of T20 cricket where each side gets to face 100 balls each in their respective innings. Pre-tournament favourites Southern Brave became the first men’s champions.

The Hundred Men 2022 new signings

London Spirit

Draft Picks: Kieron Pollard (£125,000 ), Liam Dawson (£125,000 ), Riley Meredith (£75,000), Jordan Thompson (£75,000)

Welsh Fire

Draft Picks: Joe Clarke ( £125k), Adam Zampa (£100,000), David Miller ( £75,000), Naseem Shah (£60,000), Sam Hain (£50,000) and, Jacob Bethell (£30,000)

Manchester Originals

Draft Picks: Andre Russell (£125,000), Wanindu Hasaranga (£100,000), Daniel Worrall (£75,000), Sean Abbot (£60,000), Laurie Evans (£125,000)

Northern Superchargers

Draft Picks: Adam Hose (£60,000), Dwayne Bravo (£125,000), Wahab Riaz (£75,000), Roelof van der Merwe (£40,000)

Oval Invincibles

Draft Picks: Sunil Narine (£125,000), Rilee Rossouw (£60,000), Danny Briggs (£50,000), Hilton Cartwright (£50,000), Matt Milnes (£40,000), Jack Leaning (£40,000)

Birmingham Phoenix

Draft Picks Matthew Wade (£125,000), Olly Stone (£100,000), Kane Richardson (£ 60,000), Matthew Fisher (£50,000), Graeme van Buuren (£30,000)

Trent Rockets

Draft Picks: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (£125,000), Ian Cockbain (£75,000), Colin Munro (£75,000), Luke Fletcher (£30,000)

Southern Brave

Draft Picks: Quinton de Kock (£125k), Rehan Ahmed (£50,000), Joe Weatherley and Dan Moriarty (£ 30,000)