







Watch the BUSH FIRE RELIEF FUNDRAISER (Sydney Event) – Organised by the Sri Lankans in Australia In Association with the staff of the Sri Lankan Consulate General Office Sydney- Video thanks to Dr Harold Gunatillake

Hearts Aflame

The Australian Sri Lankans in Sydney (NSW), most passionately, evolved a project to collect funds for the victims of the recent devastating bushfires, killing 28 people, destroying over a thousand homes, and decimated wildlife.



Sri Lankan community minded associations, forums, past-pupil of schools, clubs, business-men, including the Consul General for Sri Lanka in Sydney & staff, joined in hands in unison and passion to make the project worthwhile, collect maximum amount of funds and donate to the Rural Fire Service (RFS), and the event was organised for the 1st Feb 2020 , at the Croatian Hall, Punchbowl.



It was a great success.



Australia assisted us at the time of need for the Tsunami disaster in December 2004 by providing $25.8 million in assistance including $ 5 million to the Asian (Sri Lankan) Tsunami Fund to re-establish essential services, transport and livelihoods,

Now, our turn has come to reciprocate that gratuitous act of the Australian government

