eLanka Newsletter: February 2020 1st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia
NEW YEAR’S EVE DANCE
“ORION, PERSONIFICATION OF ELVIS” – By Des Kelly
Annual Golf tournament in memory of Julius Ferdinands
Alston Koch to perform at Oscars ‘After Party’
COUNTING AND CRACKING WINS AUSTRALIA’S RICHEST LITERARY AWARD
Governor General David Hurley welcomes Indian Women’s Cricket team – By Rajni Anand Luthra
Is keto diet the best for diabetics – By Harold Gunatillake
SRI LANKA NEWS (JANUARY 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder
Kindness in Action – By Oscar E V Fernando
