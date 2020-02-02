Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: February 2020 1st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

NEW YEAR’S EVE DANCE

“ORION, PERSONIFICATION OF ELVIS” – By Des Kelly

Annual Golf tournament in memory of Julius Ferdinands

Alston Koch to perform at Oscars ‘After Party’

COUNTING AND CRACKING WINS AUSTRALIA’S RICHEST LITERARY AWARD

Governor General David Hurley welcomes Indian Women’s Cricket team – By Rajni Anand Luthra

Is keto diet the best for diabetics – By Harold Gunatillake

SRI LANKA NEWS (JANUARY 2020) – Compiled by Victor Melder

Kindness in Action – By Oscar E V Fernando

