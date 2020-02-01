







Keto diet may not suit Sri Lankans – Good advice by Dr. harold

My website: www.Doctorharold.com

Sri Lankans have been eating rice and curry as the staple diet for centuries. Our Sinhalese Kings had the technology to build giant tanks, reservoirs, irrigation canals for vast hectares of rice cultivations in the Northern and Southern Provinces, since the beginning of our recorded history.

A plate of rice is the food that gives the calorie requirement for our people and that commitment should never be changed.Sugar is considered the primary source of energy for every cell in the body, and the brain so rich in nerve cells use much of the sugar energy in the body.

Fats cannot provide such beneficial energy through their conversion to ketone bodies.

On the same token, fructose found in fruits and veggies, soft drinks and sweets can damage brain cells. Rice has no fructose.

With energy reserves from carbs, the neurones may be able to ward off disease’s stressors, whilst a keto diet may cause neuronal stress.

Diabetics must be cautious starting on a keto diet, because ketosis (ketone bodies in your blood), can triggers dangerous condition called ketoacidosis. This happens when the body stores up too much of ketone bodies- a biproduct of burning fat, and the blood becomes too acidic which can damage the liver, kidneys and the brain.

Your brain needs fat for its function, but it needs to be the right kind of fat from omega-3 fatty acids, as these are the building blocks in the brain, and important for learning and memory.

Our change of food and choices affect our brain, heart, liver and other parts of our body and such changes for short periods cause no harm.

Keto diet is specific for losing weight, treat medication resistant epilepsy and recently found that it may supports its potential use in Parkinson’s.

Especially for dieting, and when one loses the required amount of weight should revert to a well-balanced diet.

It is the healthy diet long term helps the brain performance, control of blood sugars, blood pressure and cholesterol management.

The American Diabetic Association does not recommend any single diet. The 2017-2018 nutritional recommendations from the American Diabetes Association specifically says 15-20% of calories should come from protein, and 20-35% of calories should come from fats. That means the balance of calories (45-65%) come from carbohydrates, and not 10:20:70 ratio (carbs: proteins: fats, respectively).

Hypoglycaemia: People having diabetes starting on the keto diet needs to be very cautious that they could go into hypoglycaemia without any prodromal symptoms.

All researchers recommend a low carb diet, just reducing your starchy foods, sodas and other drinks with added sugars, to reduce the blood sugar levels and to diminish insulin resistance that it may cause.

High Fibre diet: You need a high fibre diet which includes the cruciferous veggies, nuts, pulses, salads, and low sugar containing fruits (less than 15 gm. per serve)

DR Paul’s talk on ‘Evidence based keto: How to lose weight and reverse diabetes- vide above link

The talk is exceptional, great speaker, facts shown with graphs are correct, but he does not discuss the harm and the side effects, such diets can cause, to those diabetics tempted to go on low carb diets.

Can you reverse diabetes? A big mistake Paul makes is by saying, “Reverse Diabetes”

There is no way you can reverse diabetes other than in the stage of pre-diabetes (spring diabetes), when you could improve your insulin sensitivity by eating the right foods. Low GI diets, including keto diet will control diabetes, but reversing is a miracle.

Once a diabetic, always a diabetic.

Conclusions: For all purposes and good health, enjoy a low carb, low dense diet with less fat and more proteins, and the minimum 10,000 steps walk daily, we recommend.

Evidence show that 25,000 steps walk daily (3 and a ½ hours broken with intervals) is preferred, if you wish to lose weight and dissolve those plaques in your arteries. I have tried, it worked for me.

Hope this article is helpful.