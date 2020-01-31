







Alston Koch to perform at Oscars ‘After Party’

Source: Daily FT SriLanka

Sri Lanka’s iconic entertainer Alston Koch will be singing for the Academy Awards ‘After Party’ for the stars at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Hollywood on 9 February immediately following the Oscars telecast worldwide.

Koch was among last year’s considerations for the ‘Oscar’ and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his haunting role in ‘According to Matthew’.

He won The CIGNIS award for best actor in 2019 and the Derana ‘Sri Lankan of the Year’ award.

His movie ‘According To Matthew’ was the most talked about movie in Sri Lanka while running to full houses in cinemas across the island for 75 days.

A much-sought after singer in past Academy Award celebrations and the performer of many original songs with hits worldwide and an album that climbed to the number two spot in the Australian and international charts, Koch has also performed the national anthem of Australia, Sri Lanka and America in official functions representing all three countries and this is a rare feat that must be recognised.

Alston Koch

He also performed, produced and wrote the album for the AMERICA’S CUP in 1986 which was and still is the most expensive sporting event in the world.

Commissioned by the Australian Task Force the album ‘The KOOKABURRA CONNECTION’ and the song ‘KOOKABURRA’ was one of the first songs to be played on the MTV Network stations throughout the World in 1986.

A member of The Grammy Academy he has toured the world performing to International audiences while being a part of the Grammy advocacy and a major supporter of original music.

During the unfortunate bombings in Sri Lanka in 2019 he brought the people of his country of birth together with his song and video ‘We Are One’ supported by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and the Sri Lankan community.

A huge Ambassador for Climate Change and an Ambassador for Sri Lanka Tourism Alston Koch was hailed as the ‘Purveyor of Disco and Soul’ music in the Southern Hemisphere by the World Rock music Historian Glenn A Baker in his popular book ‘DISCO INFERNO’ and Australian Record Industry Association (ARIA) called him the ‘Funk Master’ when his album ‘DON’T FUNK WITH ME’ hit the pop charts.

Best known for his worldwide Gold hit ‘DISCO LADY’ recorded when signed for RCA Records worldwide Alston has also recorded for EMI, SONY and BMG Arista ARIOLA amongst other labels like BMG Crescendo in India CINEVOX (Italy) and MEGA RECORDS in Scandinavia.







