Wellawatte removed from Australia post and appointed as envoy to Italy

Source:Colombogazette

Jagath Wellawatta has been appointed as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Italy following strong criticism after he was nominated as the High Commissioner of Australia.

The Committee on High Posts today approved his appointment as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Italy.

Wellawatte was previously nominated as the High Commissioner of Australia and cleared by the Parliament committee.

The appointment of J.M Janaka Priyantha Bandara, the current High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Nigeria, as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar was also approved.

The Committee on High Posts also approved the appointment of three Secretaries to Ministries.

Approval was given to the appointment of J. J Ratnasiri, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Prof. J. M. Udith K. Jayasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture and S.M Piyatissa, Secretary to the State Ministry of Gem and Jewelery related Industries.

Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Douglas Devananda, Bandula Gunawardena, State Ministers Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Vidura Wickramanayake and Members of Parliament Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Vijitha Herath, Rishard Bathiudeen and Thalatha Athukorala were present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)