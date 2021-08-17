What Supercentenarians ate to live longcontrary to foods that is recommended today- by Dr Harold Gunatillake

There are an estimated 1,500 super centenarians in the world and exceeding 600,000 centenarians. One in 1,000 people who reach the age of 100 live on to 110; several dozens are alive today including a woman in Japan who was born on 1903 There are over 100,000 centenarians in the US, 40,000 in Japan and 8,500 in England and Wales.

There are a few Indian supercentenarians in India and abroad. Inspiring doctors and patients alike a 110-year-old woman from Kerala recovered from COVID-19 a few weeks ago. You have been told that less than 7 per cent of your total daily calorie intake should come from saturated fat. From a daily intake of 2,000 calories, it amounts to 140 calories. Saturated fat seems to raise the bad cholesterol LDL in your blood which raises the risk of heart disease and stroke.

On the other hand, you are supposed to eat between 25 and 35 per cent of your daily calories as unsaturated fats from foods like fish, nuts, and vegetables. For good health, most fats you eat should be mono or polyunsaturated fats, and less than ’02 per cent should come from trans-fats.

Such guidelines have been given by the American Heart Association and practiced by most health-conscious people round the world for decades. Once it was saturated fats that were demonised, then people started eating more sugar containing foods and the obesity problem got out of control. Then, you were told to cut down on sugar and forget about your fat intake. Now we have gone further and say that saturated fats are no risk for cardiovascular disease.

An interventional cardiologist Dr. Azeem Malhotra asked the question, “Is saturated fat really the health hazard it’s been made out to be?” Dr. Malhotra is an interventional cardiologist practicing in London, and he says the “mantra that saturated fat must be removed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease has dominated dietary advice and guidelines for almost four decades.”

He further says that saturated fat has been ‘demonised’ and any link with heart disease is not fully supported by scientific evidence.

If you ask the centenarians to reveal their secret of longevity, they will attribute to a diet contrary to that advocated by the American Heart Foundation.

The average life expectancy in the 19th century for a woman was 45 years. For instance, a super centenarian from New York, Susannah Mushatt Jones at Vandalia Senior Centre in New York, pronounced that she ate bacon every day, from her young days. She would say that she would eat bacon all day long if given a chance. She gets up at 9.30 and has scrambled eggs and bacon an hour later: For lunch there’s fruit and for dinner she prefers to eat the meat on her plate with any vegetables or potatoes. Edna Parker, a US school teacher lived to 115 said her diet consisted mostly of meat and starchy veggies, and she particularly loved eggs, sausages, bacon, and fried chicken.

The Italian woman who succeeded her as the world’s oldest living person said that she loves eggs and that was the part of her daily diet for over a century. Born in 1899, Emma Morano, was an Italian supercentenarian who, before her death at the age of 117 years and 137 days, was the oldest living person whose age had been verified, born in 1800s. 117. She said, “I eat two eggs a day, one cooked and one raw and that’s

it, and cookies but I do not eat much because I have no teeth,” she told AFP news agency. Morano started eating eggs from the age of 20. Suffering from anaemia, she consulted a doctor who told her to eat three eggs a day: Two raw and one cooked, the agency reported. She’s kept that diet for more than 90 years, which would amount to consuming more than 100,000 eggs.

The oldest person who lived up to 122 was Jeanne Calment.

Most of these centenarians don’t bother about eating healthy diet as we are geared into. They are mostly on high saturated and monounsaturated fat and low carb diets. Jeanne attributes her youthful appearance for her age to olive oil which she poured on all the food and rubbed on to her skin. She also drank wine and ate chocolate every day. She also didn’t bother eating much sugar: Her mantra is olive oil, wine, and chocolate for longevity.

Misao Okawa lived over 117 years. When asked about her long life, Okawa said “It seemed rather short”. “Perhaps that is why she made sure to eat lots of cake at her last birthday. Gertrude Baines of Los Angeles lived to 115 on extremely healthy diet – bacon, chicken, and ice cream. Edna Parker of Indiana died at the age of 115; She too enjoyed eggs daily, sausages, bacon, and fried chicken.

The oldest man ever lived was Jiroemon Kimura from Japan, who was born on April 19th, 1897, and died, the age of 116 years and 54 days on June 12th, 2013. The new Guinness World Records has declared a new holder of the title of the world’s oldest man living after confirming, the age of Emilio Flores Marquez, a retired sugarcane farmer from the Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico.

Born on August 8th, 1908, he was 112 years and 326 days old as of June 30th, overtaking the world record holder. The oldest person known as Mbah Gotho, and his real name is Sidomejo, an Indonesian born in December , is 145 years old and born in 1870 All these supercentenarians have been very active when young. What helps Supercentenarians live so long? According to Boston University’s New England Centenarian Study, genetics plays a role in those who live into their 90s and beyond. Their genetic advantage is likely due to genetic variants that slow aging and decrease risk for aging-related diseases such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Besides DNA, longevity in humans is often tied to diets, and the so-called Blue Zone diet, a set of common foods found in the areas of the world where people live the longest, including long-life hotspots like the Italian island of Sardinia. So, Dr. Malhotra is not wrong when he recommends his heart patients to eat plenty of saturated fat-containing food.

So, viewers the idea that saturated fats, meat, eggs considered bad for your health is questionable when you consider the diets of these supercentenarians. Everything moderately is the right thought. When you stay moderate, you can cover almost, all the different aspects of healthy life.The supercentenarians started eating eggs, meat, bacon, fried chicken and foods containing saturated fats almost on a daily basis as recorded, when they were young and healthy, and for some reason, may be genetics were in their favour survived to live over 110 years to be qualified as supercentenarians. On the same token, many people enjoying such foods have ended up with having chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease and stroke among others.

It is a gamble you take.

