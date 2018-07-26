When wedding dreams can come true… – Story by Marie Pietersz, Melbourne

When wedding dreams can come true…

Story: Marie Pietersz, Melbourne

Photography: courtesy of Shevan J Photography and Jessica Prince Photography

The wedding of Hannah Shan and Themiya Dissanayake which took place on Saturday 26 May 2018 could be up there with some of the best weddings of the year. Careful planning saw this wedding play out like a well-rehearsed orchestra from start to finish. Nothing was left to chance, with every detail taken care of, none of which was plain or mediocre – on the contrary, everything was exquisitely personalised and themed, from the wedding invitations to the Order of Ceremony handouts to wedding bell bombanaries to serviettes, guest lists, place names and more.

The bride is the daughter of former Miss Sri Lanka 1981 Renuka Jesudhasan and Marlon Namasivayam Shan, and granddaughter of Dr Edward and Arlene Jesudhasan and Jetliners sound technician Bala Namasivayam and late Dulcie (nee Bertus) Namasivayam. The groom is the son of Ruwan and Bimba Dissanayake.

The bride went for her full dream of the perfect wedding – professional services and designer labels were the order of the day. She wore a beautiful full-skirted princess dress by Sydney designer Leah La Gloria for the formal wedding ceremony and a mermaid shaped dress for the reception, to make it easier for her to sit and dance in, also be Leah La Gloria, inspired by Ja’ton Couture, Berta Bridal Dress 1509 and Craig Braybrook Couture. The bridegroom wore a custom-made suit of specially chosen fabrics. Bouquets, corsages and nosegays were by Feather Bud. The bridal hair and make-up artist was Simone Clark. The bridesmaids’ dresses were from White Runway and their tresses coiffed by the bride under her label Hairstyling by HS. With four bridesmaids and four groomsmen attending the couple, it was a full bridal set.

There was standing room only at the nuptials in the big, beautiful St Mark’s Anglican Church in Camberwell, reminiscent of Sri Lankan weddings when churches are packed with guests and well-wishers. The officiating celebrant was Ben Johnson, a friend from the bride’s Youth Group days. The church hall played host venue for the lavish afternoon tea which followed the marriage ceremony and once again, the place was packed to the rafters with guests and the decadent food was high tea style, plus. This was the bridal couple’s idea of including extended family and friends not attending the wedding reception. Kings Parade, a band of young musicians, provided music for the afternoon soiree.

A gala evening reception for 200 special guests was held at Peninsula C, Atlantic Group, Docklands. “The beauty of our reception venue was that we could fill it with exactly what we wanted. It was like a blank canvas for me,” Hanna confided. We had to bring in our own table centrepieces, twenty of them, and so I theme-created them, inspired by all the things we like and I loved seeing everything fall into place.” Guests were matched with their tables by the centrepiece creations dedicated to RX-7, dining-out, New York (place of engagement), Lollies, Tony Bianco (Australian shoe designer), Japanese ‘Anime’, Chess, Maths, Pasta, Disney, ‘Muay Thai’ kick-boxing, the colour Pink, Travel, Movies, Dog ‘German Shepherd, Champagne and Wine.

“I also wanted a ‘food truck’ feel so the reception centre was commissioned to do pasta and Sri Lankan cooking stations, providing guests with their choice of entree cooked on the spot.” Excellent service meant that there were no long line-ups for the food and it worked like a dream. To top it up, the venue also provided main meals, while desserts comprised a vast array of exquisite delicacies. The cake was a magnificent five-tier tower designed by Vindya & Co.

“I wanted a wedding that was personal and all about “us” and to give something personal to my family and guests – something out of the ordinary,” Hannah said about the wedding, discussing the other personalised touches she had organised, like thank-you boxes for the bridal party filled with gifts and hand-written notes and personalised cufflinks with images of the grooms’ favourite cars, while fathers and grandfathers wore cufflinks made up with baby pictures of the bride and groom.

DJ Naz provided music on a night where everybody dazzled and everything glittered. The speeches and skits were humourous and the bridal dances moving. It was indeed a magical night. At the end of the night individual, hand-written thank-you notes were presented to appreciative guests already touched by the generous and thoughtful gestures experienced throughout the whole event.

Following their dream wedding, the bridal couple will honeymoon in the Greek Isles, followed by a family reunion to celebrate with relatives in Sri Lanka before they return home to start their new life in their own home.

