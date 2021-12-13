Wimaladasa – proud Peterite captain who brought back the knock-out trophy-by Indika Welagedara

Kenneth Wimaladasa making a break

Source:Dailynews

Kenneth Wimaladasa played school rugby as a fly half cum centre three quarter and captained his alma mater St. Peters College, Bambalapitiya in the inter schools rugby championship. Then he went on to represent the Sri Lanka junior national fifteen a side as well as seven a side rugby team as well.

Speaking to Daily News Kenneth said “Ever since I started my school career it was my parents that supported me, but along the way my coaches were of great support too. Hence I am grateful to all of them, especially my family and coaches”.

“I chose this sport of rugby because I come from a background of rugby players where my father, brother, uncle and two of my cousins were rugby players, so it always seemed fun. Having watched my brother play for school at the time, I knew that I wanted to play as well”. “I would say that completing my higher studies is one of my priorities at the moment and excelling in my career to create a better future for me and my family is one of my top priorities”.

“I don’t have a favourite holiday destination as such, but definitely would love to visit Greece and Bali one day. There are so many but number one I should say is being a part of the winning team of the knock-out tournament in 2018 – an unforgettable memory that we still talk about to this day. Being able to lead the team was a bonus. The game before the Finals of that year against Wesley college is also a match that I really enjoyed, Keeping a 100% score on the kicks that were taken, remembering every kick taken at every angle, and finally lifting the knockout trophy was a dream come true. Hence to date I really cherish those moments.” “I really don’t have much leisure time activities as such, but I like to travel and spend quality time with my family and friends.”

“It’s not that hard really to be a rugby player, as long as you have the love, passion and commitment towards the game, it’s really easy to enjoy and have fun as a rugby player.

“More than embarrassing, I like to think of this moment as a setback – The day of our big match in 2018 when I missed scoring a try inches away from the goal line against St.Joseph’s.”

“The pandemic had taught me that in life nothing is certain and nothing is permanent and things are always bound to change. everything depends on how we approach any challenge or a setback.”

“Being a part of the winning team of the knockout tournament in 2018 and knowing that we made our parents, coaches, and school proud is quite an accomplishment for me”.

“I compare myself to the person I was yesterday because I strive to be a better person with each day to come”. “I don’t have jus10t one favourite rugby player as such but Quade Cooper, Dan Carter and Richie McCaw are my top three at the moment”. “The best compliment that I have received was from my coach Sanath Martis during and after the knockout tournament. It’s always good to know from your coach that we did a good job “.

“Yes I am happy with all my achievements thus far and always patient for more to come”. “When I grow up I want to be an entrepreneur and a philanthropist”. “In life I believe that I’m on the path of doing what I believe in, I wouldn’t want to settle for anything less”. “The legacy that I wanted to be remembered for is someone who kept going and didn’t give up on things that I was passionate about”. On a concluding note Kenneth said “I would like to think of myself as a caring and determined person in life”.