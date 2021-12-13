Leader of Bohra community meets President

Source:Dailynews

A meeting between the leader of the Bohra community, His Holiness Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb, and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa took place at the President’s private residence in Mirihana this morning (11).

Nearly one million members of the Bohra community live in a number of countries including India, Pakistan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Sri Lanka and Australia.

His Holiness Saifuddin said he was pleased to visit Sri Lanka which is one of the countries he loves and added that he would continue to visit Sri Lanka along with his followers.

He praised the government’s Covid-19 control programme and said that he looks forward to the development of Sri Lanka. President Rajapaksa thanked the Bohra Community Leader for his contribution made to the ‘Itukama’ Covid-19 Fund and appreciated the contribution made by the Bohra community to the Sri Lankan economy through investment and trade.

Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and several leading members of the Bohra community were also present at the meeting.