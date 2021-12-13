87th Joe-Pete Big Match on December 13 and 14

Handing over the sponsorship: From left: St. Joseph’s College Rector Rev. Fr. Ranjith Andradi, Dialog Axiata General Counsel/Vice President – Group Legal and Regulatory Trinesh Fernando, St. Peter’s College Rector Rev. Fr. Rohitha Rodrigo.

Sri Lanka’s premier catholic boys’ schools, St. Joseph’s College, Colombo and St. Peter’s College, Colombo,will battle it out for the Rev. Father Maurice J. Le Goc Trophy on 13 and 14 December, at the SSC Grounds in Colombo.

The ‘Battle of the Saints,’ which is renowned for its exciting and competitive brand of cricket, is the only annual two-day cricket encounter that strategically limits the first innings to 60 overs each to create greater interest and result orientation.

In the 2021 encounter the lads from Darley Road will be led by Sri Lanka Under-19 Captain, the brilliant all rounder Dunith Wellalage, while the boys from Bambalapitiya will be under the captaincy of stylish batsmen and fifth year Coloursman Nipunaka Fonseka.

Rev. Fr. Rohitha Rodrigo, the Rector of the hosting school, St. Peter’s College, Colombo, said. “The Joe-Pete fosters a unique sense of brotherhood, unity, peace and harmony and this year, even without spectators at the grounds the spirit will prevail. Let me express my gratitude to all who fought back with courage, discipline and responsibility during the pandemic to overcome the challenges. My sincere thanks to our Principal sponsor Dialog Axiata for their support for our inspirational brand.”