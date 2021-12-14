Lankan filmmaker in Australia looks for composing talent By Gamini Akmeemana

Source:dailymirror.lk

Chrishantha Surith, a Sri Lankan TV producer and filmmaker and song writer now working in Australia, is looking for talented composers who can compose songs for his new film based on a romantic theme.

The Naked Eye, a musical, is English-medium; hence, the songs too, will be in English. The producer/filmmaker is aiming for an international audience. Noeline Honter, singer and TV presenter, will work with him to shortlist the prospective composers with international potential.

Surith’s career in the arts began as a child actor in Sri Lanka, with numerous roles in theatre and radio drama.

After leaving school, he was selected by Rupavahini, the national television network, for a three-year producer traineeship, and granted a three-month release to write and direct a successful youth musical drama entitled “Vyanga” for Ceylon Theatres Ltd.

On completing the three-year traineeship, Surith was permanently employed as a producer by Rupavahini, where he produced numerous studio and ob productions for public broadcast. Subsequently, he was awarded

a producer’s scholarship in TV Broadcasting. As part of the scholarship, he carried out an assignment at the Australian Film, Television Radio School.

He has developed a few documentaries for both ABC and SBS broadcasters and has worked as an assistant director on short films while making short films on his own. His latest short film “An Orange And The Eye” is on film festivals at the moment. Currently, he is developing “The Naked Eye”, a musical set in Sri Lanka and “The Owl Hunt” (set in Australia) as low budget feature films.

Surith says that Vyanga (music by Kalani Perera) was his learning curve for musicals. He is currently working with Kalani on a Sinhala */song written by him. Due to the Covid pandemic, film schedules had to be postponed, but he is ready to resume work again. Talking about An Orange And The Eye, Surith says: “I look forward to sharing my cinematic statement with an audience worldwide to celebrate our human spirit. I have left it to the audience to get to know a little bit of the nature of the two characters in my film. They are not actors but real people in our society. This short note is a humble invitation to all the film festivals worldwide to be part of this short film and share An Orange with your eye.”

Musicians/composers who wish to get in touch with Surith can email him at:

aslmusicfilms@gmail.com