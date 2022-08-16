Yuan Wang 5 here from August 16-22

Source:Sundayobserver

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China on August 12, 2022 informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via Diplomatic Note that the Vessel Yuan Wang 5 was scheduled to arrive in the port of Hambantota on August 16, 2022 and applied for clearance for replenishment purposes for the new dates – August 16 to 22, 2022.

Having considered all material in place, on August 13, 2022, the clearance to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China was conveyed for the deferred arrival of the vessel from August 16-22, 2022, a media release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated yesterday.

The Ministry reiterated Sri Lanka’s policy of cooperation and friendship with all countries.

“Security and cooperation in the neighbourhood is of utmost priority. It is Sri Lanka’s intention to safeguard the legitimate interests of all countries, in keeping with its international obligations. The Ministry is deeply appreciative of the support, solidarity and understanding of all countries, especially in the current juncture when the country is in the process of addressing severe economic challenges and engaging in multiple domestic processes to ensure the welfare of the Sri Lankan people.”

On June 28, 2022, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Colombo informed the Ministry via Diplomatic Note that the Chinese Scientific Research Ship Yuan Wang 5 is scheduled to call at the port of Hambantota from August 11 to 17, 2022 for replenishment purposes. While no rotation of personnel was to take place during the port call, the Government of Sri Lanka was requested to provide assistance and positive consideration to the request by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

The Ministry, as per accepted practice related to such requests for ‘diplomatic clearance’, circulated the request among relevant stakeholders in Government for approval – the Ministry of Defence, the Sri Lanka Navy and the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), the release stated.

Following receipt on July 7, 2022 of security clearance from the Ministry of Defence for the visit of the vessel for replenishment purposes during the stipulated period, as well as a No Objection Letter from the TRCSL for the use of frequencies and communication equipment subject to non-interference and non-protection basis, diplomatic clearance was conveyed to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China by the Ministry on July 12, 2022 for the vessel to make a port call at the port of Hambantota for replenishment purposes.

The following conditions highlighted by the Ministry of Defence were also stated – keeping the Automatic Identification System (AIS) switched on within the EEZ of Sri Lanka and no scientific research to be conducted in Sri Lankan waters.

Subsequently, in light of certain concerns raised with the Ministry, the Government of Sri Lanka requested the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, by Diplomatic Note dated August 5, 2022, to defer the visit of the vessel to Hambantota Port until the conduct of further consultations on the matter.

The Government has since engaged in extensive consultations at a high level through diplomatic channels with all parties concerned, with a view to resolving the matter in a spirit of friendship, mutual trust and constructive dialogue, taking into account the interests of all parties concerned, and in line with the principle of sovereign equality of states. In light of concerns raised, the Ministry also sought further information and material that could assist in consultations on the matter.