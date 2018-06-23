“24 CARAT GOLD” by Des Kelly

It is supposed to be a 14 Carat Music Publication, but to me, this is quite definitely a 24 Carat Gold “Country Song”.

He is certainly my favourite “Country Singer” at the moment.

Seems that NO song he sings could even come under the category of “average”. Again, something very different, from Gene Watson. “(For a little while), I forget you, everyday”.

Superb lyrics, from another Icon, Merle Haggard, who recorded the song himself & “appears” in this one, along with yet another favourite of mine, Ray Price, both of whom are now “knocking out the angels” in Heaven’s “Old Opry”, Gene sings this song, as only a “Singer’s Singer” can do.

To say that he is a “National Treasure” of America, gives my readers of eLanka a rare insight of how a song must be presented & sung.

Talk until you go “blue in the face”, but this is my kind of Music. Listen to the lyrics, friends. “Mem’ries is a gift, man can’t live without, and, at times we can’t control the things we think about, so, sometimes I remember you, in every way

but, for a little while, I forget you, everyday” WHO can write beautiful, meaningful lyrics such as these?, WHO can sing the lyrics, backed by the BEST Musicians in America, complete with the “crying” “pedal-steel” guitar, among other perfectly tuned instruments, none other than Gene Watson.

