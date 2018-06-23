“SIGNS OF THE TIMES” by Des Kelly

Will not let terrorism rise again: Dy. Minister In reference to the incident, where several military type equipment and uniform belonging to the LTTE were detected in a three-wheeler at the Peraru Junction in Oddusuddan on Thursday, Deputy Minister of Law and Order Nalin Bandara said yesterday the Government would not allow terrorism to raise its head again.

Govt. introduces concessionary loan schemes for entrepreneurs The ‘Entrepreneurs Paradise Loan Scheme – Enterprise Sri Lanka’ programme was launched by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the BMICH on Friday.

Govt. to take action on leopard killers: Kiriella The Government would conduct a proper investigation into the incident, where a leopard had been killed by a group of youth in Kilinochchi recently, Leader of the House Lakshman Kiriella said yesterday.

US quits UNHRC: TNA to work with other countries on UN Resolution Commenting on the decision by the United States to quit from the UNHRC, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M. A. Sumanthiran said his party would work with other countries that co-sponsored the resolution on Sri Lanka to ensure that its provisions were implemented.