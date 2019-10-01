“A CHANGE OF CLIMATE CHANGE” – By Des Kelly & The greatest fraud being perpetrated on humanity

“A CHANGE OF CLIMATE CHANGE” – By Des Kelly
It really does not matter whether you believe it or not,
I have said & written about this subject at least half a dozen times. In brief, it’s much ado about nothing. The climate IS a-changing folks, it has been, since Noah was a boy. It IS
a-getting warmer, degree by degree, as is obvious by the melting of the icebergs in the Arctic, by the droughts in Australia, for example, by the great lakes and waterways in the World steadily losing the precious liquid that sustains life. Yes, the climate is a-changing, and, unfortunately for the worse, but then this is not the only catastrophe taking place, at the moment. Coal is NOT the only ogre in the picture. PLASTIC is not the only “Satan of the Seas”, I could go on, ad nauseam with the examples for this futuristic plague, but this is only an introduction to this interesting “finding” which I have just read & now pass on to my many readers of eLanka & Facebook. I am by no means, an expert on this sad subject, but Sir David Attenborough is, and we have to agree with him. CLIMATE CHANGE WILL CONTINUE, as long as there are Humans on this Planet of ours, as long as babies are being born, children are steadily growing up, as long as we adult humans, who should know better, keep interfering with the very laws of Mother Nature
Avalanches, Tornadoes, Earthqakes, Tsunamis, etc., etc., are all CAUSED BY MAN, The moment we LEARN that fighting Mother Nature is a war we can NEVER win, then, we could SLOW DOWN the process of Climate Change, we CANNOT EVER STOP IT!!. ONLY GOD WILL BE ABLE TO DO THIS, and I am afraid that HE is getting mighty fed-up with what is happening on Earth, so then, & only then, will it happen.
This will be called ARMAGEDDON folks, and I am very happy that armageddon outta here, long before THAT occurs.
Desmond Kelly.
(Editor-in-Chief)– eLanka.
The greatest fraud being perpetrated on humanity
Greta Thunberg at the UN
She’s all over the news these days, but 16-year-old Greta Thunberg isn’t homegrown or grassroots. Her climate schtick is completely a product of George Soros and Company, which feeds Thunberg her lines as she traipses around the world pretending to have come up with all this climate hysteria on her own.
In truth, Thunberg is never without her handler, Luisa-Marie Neubauer, a 23-year-old, far-left activist from Germany who’s the “Youth Ambassador” for an international lobbying and campaigning organization known as the “ONE Foundation,” which is funded by George Soros, Bill & Melinda Gates, and Bono, among other celebrity names.
Besides the fact that Thunberg herself comes from a family of freemasons, her mother supposedly having ties to Bavarian Illuminati founder Adam Weisshaupt, Neubauer, her controller, works for a major globalist entity that’s working to implement Agenda 2030 in Germany via the Paris Climate Accord.
Neubauer is also a member of Alliance 90, The Greens, and Green Youth, three communist organizations that are using the “threat” of climate change as a cover to push for sweeping policy changes all around the globe – changes that will, of course, eliminate freedom and liberty in order to “save the planet.”
Neubauer herself actually tweeted about being a member of the ONE Foundation, bragging about the fact that she gets to travel the world spreading climate propaganda with others who were hoodwinked just like she was into believing that global warming is real.
No matter how many times climate change is exposed as a total hoax, there’s still a contingency of the populace that believes it to be the gospel truth – especially when little girls appear all over the news to reprimand the world about the “science” behind it.
Whatever the case may be, it’s obvious that Thunberg isn’t coming up with the many scripts she reads before Congress, the media, and most recently the United Nations. Heck, she doesn’t even speak English as her first language, yet somehow we’re supposed to believe that Thunberg is able to come up with a nonstop flow of professional speeches to present on any given day?
Right. We all believe that. Or not. But the sad thing is that many liberals apparently do believe it, revealing that Soros and his cronies are still winning the information war in certain segments of society.
“So-called ‘climate change’ remains the greatest fraud being perpetrated on humanity,” wrote one commenter at The Gateway Pundit. “It is nothing more than a multi-trillion dollar taxation and wealth redistribution program scheme designed by the U.N. to destroy America by destroying capitalism.”
