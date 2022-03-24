A FISHERMAN’s PRIDE AND JOY – by Quintus de Zylva

NISHANTHA is a professional fisherman at Weligama. The tsunami waves caused much destruction at Weligama. Dr. Jennifer and I met him on the beach in a confused state. We later met his family when NISHAJI was a schoolgirl. She has now graduated from the Matara Nursing school much to the pride of her parents and to the village of Walliwala.

AUSLMAT is proud to have supported Nishaji through her nursing career. She goes on to do a degree in nursing in Colombo this year.