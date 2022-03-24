Good News From Jayam April 1, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35 items

BOI Chairman Raja Edirisuriya, Korean Ambassador discuss promoting Korean investments in Sri Lanka

Korean Ambassador Santhush Woonjin Jeong met BOI Chairman, Eng. Raja Edirisuriya to discuss ways to attract more Korean investments to Sri Lanka at the Board of Investment premises. BOI Chairman, Eng. Raja Edirisuriya emphasised the importance of boosting foreign investment to overcome Sri Lanka’s current economic challenges.

Roshan Serasinghe’s

Special Show in Burbank, Ca.

Colombo Port City to Add Aquatic Airport

The fast progressing Colombo Port City will see the addition of an aquatic airport, the Ministry of Tourism said. According to Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, the preliminary work of the airport has reached completion.The setting up of the water airport, which allows seaplanes, float-planes, and amphibious air-crafts to land and take off, was announced at a special discussion held with the relevant authorities to develop selected domestic airports in the country. The setting up of such an airport at the Colombo Port City is aimed at promoting the tourism industry, Minister Ranatunga said. (Above photo of Aquatic airport in the Maldives.)

High Tea and Fashion Show

for Lady Hilton Club Members

Hilton Colombo organised a High Tea and Fashion Show for the Lady Hilton Club members recently. The fashion show featured creations by Singaporean Designer Kavita Thulasidas, while hair and makeup were done by Ramani Fernando Salons

Jayam's Choice "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" By Frankie Valli

Browns Hotels Launches

‘The Lavender House’ in Pussellawa

Adding another luxury property to Sri Lanka’s tourism catalogue, Browns Hotels & Resorts launched ‘The Lavender House’ in Pussellawa as the latest addition to ‘Reveal The Collection’. Eksath Wijerathne, the Group General Manager of Browns Hotels & Resorts PLC having been appointed as the head of Serendib Group Hotels said that they have already marketed this hotel globally and has a very positive response despite the pandemic. “We also see a huge appetite from local corporate and expats living in Sri Lanka for this property.”

Beautiful KLM Advertisement

(Please click on arrow)

Dinushka Chandrasena Heads

Skal International Colombo again

Skal Executive Committee: Seated Keethi Jayaweera (Treasurer), Zahara Mufti (Secretary) Dinushka Chandrasena (President) Ahintha Amarasinghe (VP), Bernard Wijetunge (Past President) and Sega Nagendra

(Ex-Officio) Standing Gyan Amarasinghe (Public Relations), Nirmalan Nagendra (Membership) Hashan Cooray (Young Skal) Shamali De Vaz (Ex-officio), Dushy Jayaweera (Ex-officio) and Shereen Gunasekera. The 68th Annual General meeting of Skal International was held recently at the Ramada in Colombo and Dinushka Chandrasena, Managing Director of Travel Talk Asia was re-elected President for the year 2022 with Ahintha Amarasinghe, Managing Director World Link Travels continuing as Vice President.

A Style of His Own – Roger Menzies

What was your favourite song or tune that belonged to the years that have flown by? Was it “The Way You Look Tonight”, ‘Do You Wanna Dance”. “Travelling Light”, “Fly Me To The Moon”, “Stranger On The Shore” or perhaps “In The Mood”? If I’ve struck a resounding chord, then you have to be with vocalist/guitarist/saxophonist Roger Menezes who is back home from Australia, in the land of his birth and performing at the lobby of the Galadari Hotel.

Gold Prices Soar in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s highest gold price is currently recorded in relation to the increase in gold prices in the world market.

The price of a 24 karat gold sovereign has risen to Rs.141,000 and a 22 karat gold sovereign costs more than Rs.130,000.

Maldivian Airlines flies to Ratmalana

Creating a historic landmark in Sri Lanka aviation history Sri Lanka’s first international airport Ratmalana (Colombo International Airport) will entertain direct flights to the Maldives commencing from March 27. National flag-carrier, Maldivian Airlines will operate two flights per week and Nawaloka Aviation is the GSA for the airline. Maldivian Airlines which commenced its first international operations in January, 2008 with the first flight to Trivandrum India will be adding Ratmalana to their frequency.

Giant Sri Lankan sapphire could be worth $100 million

(Please click on arrow)

“SL-born entrepreneur listed as FT1000 Europe’s fastest growing companies

The luxury brand of British award-winning toiletries and gifts ‘Winter in Venice (WIV)’ has earned a place in FT 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. Sri Lankan-born Ermila Jayasuriya-Curtis is the Founder and Managing Director of WIV Global Limited and WIV Property Holding Ltd in the UK. The survey was carried out by Statista, the research partner of the Financial Times. The FT 1000 is the result of a joint initiative by The Financial Times and Statista, which conducted months of research, public calls for participation, intensive database research and directly contacted tens of thousands of companies in Europe.

“No necessity to change Tourism Act” –

Hiran Cooray – Jetwing

Hiran Cooray, Chairman of the Tourism Advisory Committee to the Ministry of Tourism says there is no necessity to change the present Tourism Act which has resulted in the betterment of the industry. He said further that the change of the Tourism Act would be a disaster and requested the industry to honestly look at what is best for the

country.“This is not the time to change the Act; there are much more serious matters that require the attention of the Development Authority and the Promotion Bureau.

A clothing brand with a cause – The Kaftan

Kaftans are long tunic-like dresses that are comfortable, chic, and super versatile. The kaftan saw a resurgence during lockdown for its roomy and functional silhouette.

Classy Missy is a local kaftan brand. They offer a collection of timeless pieces focused on durability, comfort, and functionality. Aiming to dress women in charming kaftan’s that are fashionable yet comfortable. The Co-Founders of Classy Missy are a husband-and-wife duo Dinesh Perera and Piumi Naduvila.

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo March 18th, 2022

March 18th, 2022

(Please click on arrow)

We continue discussing women led industries with women & tea, chat about the free float and growth outlook, check out underwater parks, tree scooters, stylish reed bags, rainbow fish, horseshoe bats, speedreading gifts & lots more.

Obituaries – Sad News

GURUSINGHE,​ IRENE DOROTHY – Passed away in Melbourne,​ Australia on 18th March 2022. wife of late Dr Leslie Gurusinghe,​ mother/​mother-in-law of Chandan & Damayanthi,​ Hemal & Rathna,​ Manisha & Amrith,​ late Darshan & Olina,​ late Asitha & Thoa,​ grandmother of Bimsara,​ Venusha,​ Rohan,​ Serena,​ Leslie & Suzanne. RANASINGHE – JOSEPH ANNESLEY. A Soldier of Jesus Christ and the Singha Regiment of the Sri Lanka Army (retired). husband of Marie Hakel – Ranasinghe,​ father of Rochelle and Janice,​ father-in-law of Wijith DeChickera and Sajjad Jamaldeen,​ Grandpa of Mikhail,​ Sofiya,​ and Rafael. A service of thanksgiving for Annesley’s life was held at their residence. No. 22,​ Jayasinghe Road,​ off Balapokuna Road,​ Kirulapone,​ Colombo 6,​ on the 23rd of March 2022. The Burial took place at the General Cemetery Kanatte (R.C. Section) RODÉ – ANNABELLE (ANNE) RODÉ (nee JOACHIM). wife of 65 years to Edwin (Robin) Rodé,​ passed away on 17 March 2022. Funeral was on 23 March at St. Joseph’s Church,​ Moorish Road,​ Scarborough,​ Toronto,​ Canada. E-mail: <R​o​b​i​n​a​n​n​e​@​r​o​g​e​r​s​.​c​o​m>

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

Bibikkan

Ingredients

Ingredients for 1 Pan 15″x18″ (a small round pan,8-9″diameter)

3 large coconuts (scraped)

(1 1/2-1 3/4 lbs.)

1/2 lb white wheat flour

a few cardomoms

1/2 lb cadjunuts chopped

2 teaspoons Vanilla

4 oz. coconut water

1 lb. rice flour

1 lb. treacle

1/2 lb.Sultanas

1 teaspoon yeast

1/2lb dates

METHOD

DOUGH

1.Roast the rice flour and white wheat flour slightly.Soak

the yeast in 2 oz.water with 1/2 teaspoon sugar.

2.Add the yeast and the coconut water to the flour.

Knead well. Leave to rise.

3.To make the Pani Pol,boil the treacle, add to the scraped

coconut, powdered cardomoms and vanilla essence.

4.Mix Well. When the mixture is rather dry add the Sultanas,

cadjunuts and chopped dates.

5.Take off the fire and allow to cool and lastly add the dough.

Pour into lined and greased baking trays and bake in a hot

oven. 375*fahrenheit–400*F for 30- 40 minutes.

Have a happy New Year and email for any requests.

romadezoysa1@gmail.com