A melody man at heart-by Mahes Perera

Source:Dailynews

No more will we see Timal Jayamanne on stage performing with a lot of interest and interplay with his regular band or helping other musicians whenever they needed the artistry of a bassist. He was a musician with principles and always walked the straight path. But now sadly, he has left behind many memorable music moments for us.

Where do I begin to tell you the story of Timal Jayamanne?

The first time I met him and his wife Charnez, was when they were contestants at a ballroom dancing championship, completely ignorant of the fact that he was a bassist and a very active one at that. And then when I got the many opportunities to watch and hear him play, I have to admit that as a bassist he got the most from the tunes and used the bass lines to create atmosphere in a compelling way with many rhythms, melodic and harmonic accents.

He was full time bassist with Antoinette & Rodney with Cross Section, Anno Domini led by Shehan Perera and later with Legacy with Ricky Bahar at the helm. But most of all, as he once told me, he enjoyed every minute of playing with none other than Harsha Makalande and Khrome. “Always with Harsha, it was a joy and a learning experience. I learnt how to be sensitive and get a good tone from my bass, to know where to accent and when to hold back”.

Memories from the Jazz community

Whatever genre of music that he had to play he could fit in with ease and elegance. Timal’s time keeping was impeccable and his virtuosic improvisation reflected his technical prowess. Before we lost him he was the Honorary Assistant Secretary of Jazz Unlimited and carried out his duties in a dedicated manner which amazed us – the Executive Committee and members. Despite the loads of official duties he had to tackle, he could take any music challenge in his stride.

From Raminal Samarasinghe, Treasurer Jazz Unlimited

“I am still shocked to know he is not amongst us. His character was amply displayed when we last met as to how he handled the unfounded and unrefined derogatory comments argued to defame his knowledge. When I spoke to him the following day apologising to him on behalf of JU, he just brushed them aside reminding me of a very old saying ‘dogs bark at the moon’. This was written by me, as I volunteered to contribute to the appreciation/tribute being compiled from the Jazz community.”

From one bassist to another, Upula Madhushanka gives you his memories.

I always knew that where music needed a special touch, Timal Jayamanne was the one to depend on. And this was with good reason; he was a brilliant electric and upright bassist, and his talent was an asset to any band or orchestra. I have always observed that he was so thorough as a musician, and had a good connection on stage with his fellow performers. He also stood out as an individual performer whenever he was given his slot to shine. He was pleasant, had presence, and was such an honest and genuine soul. His eagerness to learn, research and better himself, and the chats he had with me on the subject of bass playing motivated me to learn and better myself too. After a performance, I would always ask him, “Brother, how did I do today on stage?” I was eager to hear his honest comments that were so uniquely characteristic of his genius. I had the privilege of getting to know Timal better through Jazz Unlimited sessions.

Since the first day we spoke, we have been friends and have respected each other. Later into our friendship, we found out that we both were in the EXCO of Jazz Unlimited, and our shared experiences in the team strengthened our friendship further. I observed that Timal was a man with great strength in character who stood his ground no matter what, staying true to his principles. He always took up any project and responsibility honourably, was proactive, and was a blessing to have in any working team. Whenever needed, his willingness to share his knowledge in IT was as enlightening as it was refreshing.

Timal really was, in every sense, an inspiring person to me. But alas, he just vanished, with no warning at all. With the sudden demise of such a vibrant, influential individual hanging over us all, I, personally, am yet to come to terms with the gloomy truth that life is so damn uncertain. Timal, you have left us with many things that will never be forgotten, and among them is the special artistry of your music and the memory of your smile.

Executive Member of the WMA Neranjan de Silva shares his memories.

A deep sense of right and wrong, with a resolve to ensure what is right, honesty and integrity, a superlative knowledge of IT with a willingness to help others, an outstanding ability to set up software based solutions for Administrative efficiency, less talk – more action, a keen ear for music and a keen eye for video and visuals, a hard and selfless worker, and a top notch musician.

This is the specification for an ideal candidate for an Administrative Role in an organization. Could such a candidate be found?

The Western Musicians Association (WMA) was blessed to find someone who more than fulfilled that specification and even surpassed it. That person was Timal Jayamanne.

Timal’s contribution to the upliftment of fellow musicians through his involvement with the WMA as an ExCo member was extraordinary. Utilising his superior knowledge of IT, he spear-headed several initiatives ranging from setting up member data bases to international payment gateways, creating videos and trailers……and the list goes on. One of his greatest attributes was his sensible approach to problem solving, coupled with a deep sense of right and wrong, and uncompromising stand when dealing with what’s wrong. His maturity, balance and roundedness of thought were assets the WMA benefitted from, and the void he leaves behind will be very hard to fill.

Harsha Makalande’s long association with Timal opens another page of memories.

The Sri Lankan music industry recently lost a versatile musician and exemplary citizen. A gentleman down to his fingertips, Timal Jayamanne was appreciated by his colleagues and friends as a unique musician well versed in the many genres that exist in our music scene. He was one of the few gifted bassists who was comfortable in performing Western Pop, Jazz, Rock, Classical, and Fusion to Sinhala and Tamil Pop music. Apart from being a musician Timal was also an accomplished IT professional who excelled in many areas of the computer industry in Sri Lanka.

Like many gifted musicians who entered the professional world of music through the demonstration of sheer talent this good looking individual was tailored for the world of performing music!

By the late 80s the music scene in this country was gaining ground in this part of the world, and Jayamanne was an exemplary addition to the community of Pop musicians who were leading the ‘onslaught’! It contained Male and Female Vocalists, Keyboardists, Guitarists, Drummers, Percussionists, Saxophonists, Violinists, Flautists, and many more. Most of them were vying for that status known as ‘Celebrity’ though some of them were simply intent on securing a comfortable mode of living. Band Leaders were keen in obtaining ‘Hotel Contracts’ since it ensured some form of security for the professional musician.

During these times, out of the many bands performing in Colombo ‘Pace Setters’ led by Timal Jayamanne was showing a lot of promise in entertaining audiences at various events. They could handle anything from a hotel lobby scene to a ‘sun down’ dance! This musician was one of the chosen few who was not reluctant to throw in a Baila as a vocal number at the end of a dance session though many ‘Western’ musicians felt uncomfortable with the idea! Armed with these attitudes Timal was welcomed by many music directors with open arms as he did not segregate music styles into English, Sinhala, and Tamil. Furthermore he did not classify himself as a Pop, Jazz, or Oriental musician. Due to this remarkable way of thinking he was able to perform with a wide range of music directors. Some of these included Sureka Amerasinghe, Pradeep Rathnayake, and Harsha Makalande.

Timal once stated that it was the band Cross Section formed in 2002 by veteran singer Antoinette de Alwis that provided extensive exposure for him in the music industry. Though his main instrument was the Electric Bass Guitar, the musician was also at home performing on the Double Bass. An example was his performance with a symphony orchestra for Harsha Makalande’s Svarasanga Vannama. He will also be remembered for contributions to the world of Fusion Music through his performances with the Sri Lankan Fusion ensemble known as Khrome.

Timal Jayamanne’s concern for his fellow musicians was well exemplified by his involvement at Jazz Unlimited which is Sri Lanka’s premier jazz club, and at the Western Musicians Association. It must be mentioned that Timal Jayamanna was known to be a keen sportsman, ballroom dancer, and music teacher. He also excelled as an athlete and rugger player during his school days at St. Joseph’s College Maradana.

Timal leaves behind a loving family comprising of wife Charnez, daughter Trishia, and son Joshua. Most of all Timal will be remembered as a unique human being who was intent on extending a helping hand to any soul who needed it!