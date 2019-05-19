







A NIGHT WITH THE LEGENDS – A MOTHER’S DAY EVE DINNER DANCE SATURDAY – 11TH MAY 2019 PRESENTED BY DERRICK J & THE GRAND ON CATHIES – Article written & event reviewed with Photos provided by Corinne King

On Saturday 11th May 2019 we attended the long awaited event that was organized by the ever efficient Entrepreneur Derrick Junkeer & ably assisted by his very charming wife Flame.



The event was the “Mother’s Day Eve Dinner Dance” which was held at “The Grand on Cathie’s Lane” in Wantirna South. A Venue of “Elegance & Charm”.

The night was dedicated to many “Legends of Song”, like Tina Turner, Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, Linda Ronstadt, Engelbert Humperdinck & Elvis Presley.

The “local” Entertainers were of a very high standard & excelled in their individual talent to pay tribute to the ‘Legends’ they impersonated.

The meal was a 3 Course “sit down” meal, which was very efficiently served to the tables. The first course being that of a thick rich “pumpkin soup flavoured with fennel” & uniquely flavoursome, which was served with a warm bread roll.

The main course comprised of a “chicken” & “meat” dish served alternatively. Each dish complimented with vegetables, mash & gravy. The individual meats were succulent, delectable & well presented.

The sweets were interesting & varied, many individual mini cupcakes, slices & biscuits were brought to each table on a 3 tiered platter. They were certainly a “diabetic’s dream”!

The night of entertainment with the “Tribute Artists” continued until 12 midnight with short breaks for the drawing of the ‘door prizes’ & the main raffle prizes, which were very rewarding in itself.

After 12 midnight, the Band “No Limit” came on with a dance tempo that got more people on the floor. The floor was packed when the tribute artists performed.

At 12.30am the popular Band “Replay 6” took over the stage and continued until 1.00am when it was time to end the night & venture out into the cold night as we all said our “Goodbyes”!

The generosity of Derrick was overwhelming as he announced that the entire proceeds of the raffle prizes would be donated to the Catholic Bishop’s Fund in Sri Lanka for the restoration of the 3 Churches that were bombed on Easter Sunday (21st April 2019).

Derrick also very generously gifted his latest CD “Country Love Songs” as an incentive to all those who purchased 3 raffle tickets at the cost of $5.00 each. There were many who willingly gave $20 & higher in notes mainly for the cause and in exchange received a complimentary CD of Derrick Junkeer’s as a ‘keepsake’! The price of tickets were phenomenally reasonably priced at $49.00 per head a drawcard in itself that ended up being a “sell out” event.

Sharing the Tribute artists for the night!

On Sunday 12th May 2019 it was great to have a face book notification from Derrick Junkeer thanking all “patrons” for their attendance at the Mother’s Day Eve “Night of Legends” Concert and announcing that the proceeds received from the sale of raffle tickets was $3,000, which was going to be forwarded to the Catholic Churches Fund in Sri Lanka for assistance to the families of the victims and the restoration of the 3 Catholic Churches that were devastated by “extremist suicide bombers” on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka on 21st April 2019 where over 350 lives were unnecessarily lost on the “Holiest of Holy” days in the “Christian Calendar”.

Our guests enjoyed the event and were complimentary of the entire organization of the event of Derrick Junkeer.



The Flyer that “Sold Out” the Event



Tina Turner Tribute Artist Kim Montalto



Frank Sinatra Tribute Artist Brendon James



Tom Jones Tribute Artist Tony Pantano



Linda Ronstadt Tribute Artist Danielle Faour

Engelbert Humperdinck Tribute Artist Derrick J



Elvis Presley Tribute Artist Peter Triantis



Derrick J’s “Big Thank You” on Facebook

Raffle donations in total were $3,000 PLUS

“JUST ENERGY” donated $500 generously



Ian & Corinne King at “The Grand”



Flame Junkeer & Corinne King at “The Grand”



The Outstanding & Elegant Mat at the Entrance of “The Grand” on Cathie’s in Wantirna South

