A Tribute to Lucian Nethsingha (1936-2021) – By Roger F. Aldons (STC Chorister, 1955-1962)

Source:Thomiana – S. Thomas’ College Old Boys Association Australia OBA Melbourne – Newsletter – May 2021

It was with great sadness that we were informed of the death, on Friday 12th February 2021, of Lucian

Nethsingha. Lucian had been in poor health for a while, and latterly had been in a hospice in Cambridge. Our

thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Born in Colombo, Ceylon, in 1936, Lucian was educated at S. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia, (STC) Ceylon (now

Sri Lanka). We, together with the Thomian family and Lucian’s friends around the world fondly remember, with

admiration and thanksgiving, Lucian Nethsingha, the extremely talented, successful Organist and Masterful

Trainer of Choristers. He was a gentle, humble loyal Thomian gentleman, in every sense of the word, and a

fellow Roy H. Bowyer Yin era chorister with many of us, and organist of S. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia, Sri

Lanka.



He was far more than just a thorough gentlemen of the highest integrity and character, but also, in my view, was

very worthy of nomination and inclusion in any list of Thomian National Heroes of Sri Lanka, given his unique

heroic achievements in the field of Choral and Organ Church Music, unmatched by anyone from Sri Lanka to

date!

Lucian deserved recognition and would be my nomination for such a list at the outset for his incredible, historycreating, monumental achievements as a professional musician – a superb choirmaster and organist, a status

attained through his dedication, determination, knowledge and sheer hard work in diligently studying his

academic subjects, particularly music, performing hours of instrumental practice and investing enormous effort

in harnessing (unlike many naturally talented sports people), developing and enhancing his tremendous gifted

natural talents, with which he was richly blessed from birth!

Father Yin discovered Lucian’s exceptional musical talent and pleaded with his good friend, Mrs Irene van der Wall

– a lovely lady in every sense of the word, also a very fine Sri Lankan musician, excellent concert pianist and piano

teacher – to take Lucian as a pupil to teach him to play the piano. Despite having a full book of students at the

time, she agreed to take this young man as a piano pupil, purely on Roy Yin’s enthusiastic and high

recommendation.

Lucian was, indeed, a very talented and naturally gifted musician who learnt to play the organ in the Chapel from

Father Yin, who held him in high regard. He is listed in the College records as one of the College organists. When

Lucian’s mother died, Father Yin’s high regard for him and respect for his family was apparent when he arranged

for the entire College Choir and servers to go to Lucian’s parents’ family home in Dehiwela (the neighbouring

suburb to Mount Lavinia) and walk, singing in procession following the hearse in the funeral cortege all the way

along the Galle Road to the Mount Lavinia cemetery.

The photo below is of the 1951-1952 School Choir of S. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia, Ceylon (now Sri Lanka),

where Lucian’s great journey in Church Choral and Organ music began. The young Lucian is seated at extreme

left in the middle row.

He was the first Sri Lankan and Thomian to successfully scale the great Everest-like heights of professional

choral and organ music appointments in the United Kingdom, despite the long UK and European history of

incredibly high standards of excellence and enormous competition amongst a huge local talent pool of so

many UK- and European- born, talented, very skilled and highly educated musicians working in the UK and

worldwide, where high quality instruments and facilities were, and still are, far better and readily accessible

than the very few available to him in Sri Lanka (Ceylon as it was known at the time).

Lucian Nethsingha (1936-2021) – https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucian_Nethsingha

▪ Former Chorister and Organist at S. Thomas’ College, Mt. Lavinia, Sri Lanka under the

direction of Rev’d Roy H. Bowyer-Yin, Chaplain and Choirmaster (“Father Yin” and

“Cheena” as he was affectionately known at STC);

▪ Former Organ Scholar at King’s College Cambridge;

▪ Former Organist and Director of Music at St Michael’s College, Tenbury, U.K., 1959-1973

(King’s College Saint Michaels, more commonly known as St Michael’s College, was an

independent international boarding school located in Tenbury Wells Worcestershire,

England. The school specialised in teaching non-English language students. The school

closed on the 30th of June 2020, making all its staff redundant.)

▪ Former Organist, Master of the Choristers and Director of Music at Exeter Cathedral, U.K.,

1973-1999.

Lucian received his first opportunity to direct the STC Choir when Rev’d Roy Yin went on leave, as described in

Chaplain Rev’d Roy H. Bowyer Yin’s STC – Term 1 Chapel Notes Pages 2 & 3 – published in the College Magazine

in September 1955, in which he stated,

“On returning after five months’ leave, the Chaplain found himself deprived of the gratification of being

able to say that the Choir had deteriorated in his absence. On the contrary, it had noticeably improved,

thanks to the excellent work of Lucian Nethsinghe (sic) who, although he officially left college at the end

of the First Term, continued to play for all services and to conduct Choir practices up to the time of his

departure for England at the end of June. L.A. Nethsinghe (sic) must be both one of the most loyal and

most talented organists that the College ever had, and we wish him every success in the further studies

of music for which he has gone to England.”

In 1955, at Father Yin’s recommendation to Lucian and his parents, Lucian went to the Royal College of Music in

London, UK and studied with Ralph Downes and Herbert Howells. He then was awarded an Organ Scholarship

and studied music at King’s College, Cambridge, with Boris Ord and David Willcocks.

Lucian was then appointed to the plumb UK post of Organist and Master of the Choristers at St. Michael’s

College (SMC), Tenbury, Worcestershire, UK in 1959, succeeding Kenneth Beard, a post he held until 1973, when

he moved to Exeter Cathedral where he was Organist and Master of the Choristers for over 25 years until his

retirement. SMC made several broadcasts under Lucian’s direction on BBC and a terrific LP recording, ‘Sing

Joyfully’, issued in January 1965. (Argo ZRG 5423, LP). The outstanding review of this excellent recording in the

January 1965 edition of ‘The Gramophone’ summed up by saying ‘in short a winner.’ A description of which

Lucian was very proud. It can be viewed in full on this link: https://view.publitas.com/archive-of-…

His successor at St Michael’s, Roger Judd, described his distinguished predecessor as “a lovely, gentle man, and

a very fine organist and choir trainer. May he rest in peace.”

During his time at Exeter Cathedral the choir developed an international reputation and made its first foreign

tours. He inspired and nurtured generations of choristers and choral scholars, and took the daily worship of

Exeter Cathedral to new heights of musicianship. The choir made several recordings at Exeter Cathedral on the

Alpha label before Lucian retired in 1999 and moved to Cambridge where he spent the rest of his life with his

beloved family.

“For mine eyes have seen thy salvation”.

May Lucian Rest in Peace; May Light Perpetual shine upon him; and may he Rise Again in Glory!

Esto Perpetua!