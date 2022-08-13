A who’s who of Indian Bollywood cinema descends on the entertainment capital of Australia- by Louise Talbot

Indian Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia alone has 17.5 million Instagram followers.

Source:Thenewdaily

Move aside Hollywood for song, dance and brilliance – the largest and most vibrant global movie industry is Bollywood, and it’s coming Down Under again after a two-year hiatus.

Developed in Mumbai a century ago, Indian cinema continues to thrive, and its biggest stars have descended on Melbourne for the largest annual celebration of Indian cinema outside the Indian sub-continent.

According to the 2021 Census, there are more than 710,000 Indian-born residents living in Australia, and Melbourne has the largest population.

So strap yourselves in people, it’s going to be a big weekend.

Described as a ‘‘hybrid’’, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will showcase more than 100 films from a range of genres, themes, and voices and it all can be experienced in person in cinemas across Melbourne as well as streaming free through the IFFM app.

So who’s coming?

We all know India’s first World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, who has now been immortalised in recent Indian flick, 83.

If you’re new to the industry’s biggest stars – who are treated like royalty back home and have a combined Instagram following of a staggering 70 million followers – meet Bollywood royalty Abhishek Bachchan and Indian movie stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vaani Kapoor, Shefali Shah and Taapsee Pannu.

“We are absolutely delighted to have IFFM come back physically this year alongside an exciting virtual programming,’’ IFFM festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said.

‘‘To have with us a legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev in honour of a film based on his iconic 1983 World Cup win, we are excited to have him in Melbourne.’’

He said the city was preparing to celebrate Indian cinema ‘‘in all its glory and diversity’’.

Bollywood dancers are set to light up Federation Square on Saturday.