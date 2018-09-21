“AC/RC” By Des Kelly

Aged Care/Royal Commission”, in continuation, as promised, of “AC/DC”, my story on one of the loudest bands in the World.

This one is much more important, in a different context, of course, but I decided to wait for the most recent episode of “4 Corners” on ABC/TV., before I got in my 50 cents worth, on the subject.

There are two sides to every story, just as there are two sides to every coin. Speaking for myself, I do watch the ABC TV Channel 2, more often, but ONLY because I do not have to watch all the stupid, repetitious, “ads” such as “Choooze Wizely”(say no more), BUT, nowadays, I choooze wizely & switch-off compleetely to listen to good music all day, rather than watch what Channel 2, in Melbourne (which I have renamed the “tragedy-channel” for obvious reasons), they tend to show us viewers about 95% of all the “bad things” happening in Australia & around the World, as against 5% of rather brief “good news” or “happy” stories that are taking place around us. As I’ve said before, there are two sides to every story, “Channel 2, not everyone gets their “kicks” by frequently REPEATED tragedy, every single day. Give us something that will cheer us up, as well, and please STOP repeating news that is already quite stale”. I have seen news items of tragedies repeated, that already have been broadcast a week previously”. When this happens, I say to myself, “here we go again, no “fresh” news today, so lets switch the bloody thing off”.

Getting back to AC/RC., Aged care facilities in Australia

WILL definitely be better-off, after the Royal Commission, brought in by our present P.M. Scott Morrison, gets underway. We are already seeing the “BIG BANKS” and the

“F-oops, F.C” (Finance Companies) being taken to task and admitting that they have been ripping their customers off, helter skelter. They fully deserve the beating they are getting now, and the presiding Commissioner C.C.’d (complimented & congratulated) on the job he is doing.

The “flip-side” of the coin, as far as the A.C.C. (Aged Care Chaos) is concerned is this. True to form, 4 Corners, only presented the tragic state of affairs on the subject.

Personally, I have a few good friends, who, unfortunately, have had to get loved ones into Nursing Homes, “HOMES” that however, are doing the RIGHT thing in looking after the aged folk in their care. These special homes do not employ dozens of Staff either. They employ Staff & carers who are intelligent and KNOW how to handle aged patients, who, at times, are very difficult to please. Like everything in life, it’s not the “quantity” that counts, it’s the “quality”. You have a fully qualified “carer”, the result ?, a happier patient.

Nursing homes, anywhere in the World, should be peaceful, happy places, their owners, C.E.Os etc., realizing that they, too, might end up in one, sooner or later. Mr. P.M., please instruct your Aged Care Commissioner to de-Commission the Nursing Homes not doing the correct thing, on the spot.

Transfer patients of these homes to other venues of this nature and spend much more taxpayer money on added infrastructure of the “C.A.A/C (Commissioner Approved Aged Care) facilities in Australia. We “oldies” (myself included) expect the Governments elected by us, to ensure that, in the twilight of our years, each & every one of us is looked-after, if we are forced to enter a Nursing Home.