Bellbids Club Hopper Night – Appa! Appa! Bittara Appa! … with the Bellbirds – Photos & Write up By Hyacinth Jones

Got into the heart of hoppers, the Bellbirds did, on their Hopper Night at the Cox’s Road. North Ryde School of Arts Community hall on Saturday September 15. More than one hundred and fifty members and guests delved into those magnificent hoppers prepared by Kumarika and her team of helpers; the crispy, bowl-shaped pancake-like meal made with rice flour that can be eaten at breakfast, lunch or dinner. The centre of the bowl can be of plain flour, or a parboiled egg or those with a sweet tooth can opt for kittul juggery. As accompaniments, they served generous helpings chicken curry, beef or lamb curry, seeni sambal and coconut sambal, followed by dessert of curd and kittul honey…all delightful!

Add to that a big dishing of hip-swaying dance music served by Gordon Rebeira, Clifford Willenberg and Nihara Loos who ensured that guests (including three little girls hardly nudging ten years of age) jived the night away.

The success of the night revealed the experience of 54 years of social life of the Bellbirds Club.

Click here of on the photos below to view the full album of photos on eLanka Facebook page