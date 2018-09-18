Dr Kadira Pethiyagoda for Aston

Professional Experience

PhD in International Relations supervised by former Foreign Minister, Gareth Evans – Former Diplomat and Foreign Service Officer who represented Australia overseas – Former Advisor to Labor Shadow Foreign Minister – Masters at Oxford University in International Human Rights Law (coursework completed, graduation expected in March) – Former Visiting Scholar at Oxford University – Currently Fellow at the world’s top think tank – International profile as a foreign policy expert: – Published articles with the Guardian, Huffington Post, Labor Herald, Independent, Foreign Affairs, Lowy Institute and others.

– Appeared as an expert on TV BBC, Al Jazeera, ABC and others – Have been cited by CNN, NY Times, Reuters, South China Morning Post and others – Book titled ‘Making India’s Foreign Policy: the Role of Cultural Values’ due to be published by Oxford University Press – Migrated from Sri Lanka as a child à This professional experience enables me to: – develop sound policy solutions and help Labor guide Australia through the mammoth power shifts occurring in Asia and the world – represent the community in Parliament

Aston Electorate

Includes: Rowville, Wantirna, Scoresby, Knox,

Bayswater, Boronia, Ferntree Gully

Contact

Email:kadira.pethiyagoda@alp.vic.org.au

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/DrKadiraPETHIYAGODA