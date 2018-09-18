Obituary notice: K K J KODITUWAKKU (1933 – 2018)

Retired Mechanical Engineer (former Director, Department of Machinery & Equipment, Sri Lanka), beloved husband of Pearl, loving father of Dr Aruna Kodituwakku (Sydney), father-in-law of Dr Nalika Kodituwakku (Sydney) and grandfather of Lihini & Hiruni, passed away on 16 September 2018 in Sydney, Australia.



Viewing at Allan Drew Heritage Chapel, Old Northern Rd, Castle Hill from 6:00 to 8:30pm on Thursday, 20 September 2018.

Funeral Service at Castlebrook Cemetery, Windsor Rd, Rouse Hill from 12:45 to 2:45pm on Saturday, 22 September 2018.

4 HODDER ST, KELLYVILLE, NSW 2155, AUSTRALIA. Tel: 02 9629 4497 / 0422 092 105