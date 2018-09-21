What is happening to Our Island SL – By Des Kelly.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The latest e’mail from my good friend Charles Schokman, bearing the photograph of the Malaysian Prime Minister, Dr.Mahathia Mohamad, quoting a solid “chunk” of common-sense on how not to lose solid “chunks” of one’s own Country. How sensible is this ?. Seems to me that Malaysia is IN the right hands. Dr Mahathia has hit the nail on the head, with his quoted statement shown clearly & signed by him. However, what is happening to Our Island, S.L.?, asks Charles of me, and I am sad about it, but have to answer. To begin with, it is “Our Island Silly Lanka”, now.

The resplendent(Sri) prefix has been altered hereforth by me, for obvious reasons.

What used to be a natural, beautiful Paradise of a place, STILL IS !!, except that, FIRSTLY, part of it now belongs to China. Soon, the Trincomalee Town & harbour will be next on the agenda, when China comes calling for more money owed to them (China) for EXTENSIONS to what was the BIGGEST NATURAL HARBOUR IN ALL THE WORLD !.

Xi Jinping will then be “jumping” at the chance to bite off another chunk of the delicious pumpkin which could now be renamed “Chi Lanka” if total debts cannot be paid. This is how silly it has all become.

Secondly, China has done a terrific job, using extremely low-paid workers, in enhancing the Island for tourism. Sure, as a leading English Newspaper recently said, ” Aussies are NOT now frequenting Thailand & Bali for their holidays, as much, because NOW, they have found a little tear-shaped Island, hanging off the Southern tip of India, for a cheap, yet fascinating way to spend their hard-earned money. GOOD !!,

I am very happy indeed, with that sort of advertising, still,

“Outward Show, Inward Woe”, “All that Glitters is not Gold”,