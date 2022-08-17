Adani Green Energy issued provisional approvals for two wind projects – By Chaturanga Samarawickrama

Source : dailymirror

Adani Green Energy was issued provisional approval for two wind projects of 286MW in Mannar and 234MW in Pooneryn for an investment of over US$500 million, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

He said this while addressing the officials of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Sustainable Development Authority today to discuss the progress of renewable energy projects.

The Minister said that 21 of the 46 projects that were delayed due to CEB Act amendments will enter into Private Partnership (PP) agreements next week.

26 renewable proposals were given provisional approval to be expedited with grid clearance and transmission plans. Other proposals will be evaluated within 30 days, according to the minister.