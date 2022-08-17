Emergency will not be extended beyond Aug. 18: President – By Yohan Perera

Source : dailymirror

The emergency regulations which is currently in force in the country, will not be extended after August 18, President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced today.

Speaking during the 35th annual conference of Organisation of Professional Associations (OPA), President Wickremesinghe said emergency will be allowed to lapse. “I will not extend emergency and will let it lapse on August 18,” the President said.

Mr. Wickremesinghe who promised a system change, said both the economy and the political system will be restricted. We intend to turn Parliament into a government and will have oversight committee. There will be a committee on state enterprise reforms, ways and means committee. Youth members from outside Parliament will be appointed to each Committee. We will also have a national council comprising of all parties,” he said.

Coming up with another move by the government, the President also announced that a diaspora office will be opened to get the diaspora community to involve in the development of the nation.

“We will have to change the current electoral system as well,” he said.

“This change will have to come from the present Parliament. If not, OPA will not be able to have another apex awards presentation like it had today,” the President all said.