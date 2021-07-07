“AGE, IS SIMPLY A NUMBER” – By Des Kelly

Who Tim is, no-one knows. Much less, his “Tantalising Ticklers”. However, he has introduced this supposed tickler quite adequately, even though it is not really funny because, as I have titled this piece (see above),

I quickly follow this up, telling all my family and friends “stay young, try not to get old”, and mean what I say.

Anyway, now let us get onto Tim and his introduction to this very informative and interesting video.

Amazing, what technology let’s us do.

Just a few years ago, to see a decent photograph of any individual would not be easy, now we see them clearly, not just how they look now, but, in addition

how they looked in the dim past, as they have all sailed by 4 score & 10 years. “Well done”, I say, I am still 5 years away. Enjoy the video folks.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

When we grow too old to dream—will we be remembered?

Time for some nostalgia today and a video showing actors with whom we may have been familiar way back in the past and as they now look in their nineties!

I must admit that I had never heard of those featured as no 4, 8, 10, 12, 16, 17 or 22 – but they have highly likely never heard of me either!

My quick research shows that all of the actors in the video except Norman Lloyd are still alive and he would have been 106 years of age. The majority seem to be wearing very well, don’t they?