An Open World Begins With An Open Mind

“Check your DNA before you open your mouth” We are all inherently connected in this world, whether it is from our individual make up or simply being creations who share the same infinite space and resources to survive. A random group of people were asked to name countries or nationalities that they don’t particularly get along with or like. Everyone spoke up freely and many had strong point of views. They were then asked to spit into a test tube for their composition to be analyzed via DNA testing. The results were phenomenal. It showed that most of our genetic make up originates from a melting pot of different areas and continents. For some, it was even the races they truly disliked. Ironically, two of the individuals in the group even turned out to be related! The message, in short was that we are all ONE; be kind, be open, be accepting! Don’t let a negative experience get to you or influence your opinion. Don’t let today’s media divide humanity and make us different. Don’t allow judgement or stereotypes to exist in your dictionary. Let us focus on what keeps us all the same, what makes us all ONE.