Air Force Produces Two Olympians to Represent SL in Tokyo Olympics

Source:Dailynews

The 9-member National Olympic Team heading to participate in the Tokyo Olympics this year is led by Corporal Chamara Dharmawardana as the Team Captain. Dharmawardana is a Judoka from the Sri Lanka Air Force and will take part in the Judo event. This is the second occasion where Corporal Dharmawadana has been part of the Nationa Olympic Team. Corporal Dharmawardhane who hails from Gampola is a Judoka full of national and international level experience and will be competing in the 73 Kg weight class at this year’s Olympics.

Corporal Nimali Liyanarachchi who is also a Sri Lanka Air Force Athlete is a member of this year’s National Olympic Team and will take part in the 800 meter event. Nimali Liyanarachchi is the current 800 meter national record holder and secured the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 800 meters event at the 60th Inter-State Athletics Championship, recently held in Patiala, India. She had also won the gold medal in women’s 800 meters finals at the 12th South Asian Games in India in 2016.

The Sri Lanka Air Force is proud to have had the honour of contributing to the National Olympic Team of our motherland with two (02) members. Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Patirana with entire Air Force family wish our two athletes and the entire team selected for Olympic 2020 all the very best. May they have the strength, courage and determination to bring glory to our motherland, Sri Lanka.