“ALPHABETICALLY YOURS” SERIES 21 (U) – By Des Kelly

A former founder-member of the “Sinatra Ratpack”,but, even more importantly the “Stand-up” man of the Jerry Lewis comedy duo, he was the happy-go-lucky type of bloke that anyone would have liked, to have had at their parties and celebrations. Tall, good-looking, always, it seems, with a drink in his hands, a typical Italiano, Dino Martino (born Dino Paul Crocetti on April 7th 1917), was indeed one of the most popular Actor/Producer, Singer/ Comedian entertainers of his era. He had the special charm and charisma of a genuine “Star” whose version of the beautiful memories, gleaned from “Under the bridges of Paris” will never be forgotten.

Dean Martin, “The King of Cool” died on Christmas day, of 1995, aged 78. To all my eLanka readers, please enjoy Dean’s “top” version of a song dedicated to one of the loveliest Cities in the World which, like so many other such Cities, is presently in turmoil. I am happy to present this song, because, to me also , Cities such as Paris & Vienna have always conjured up imaginings of love & beautiful music.

This is followed by yet another superstar, Bette Midler, Actress, Singer, multi-award winner, whose song, “Under the Boardwalk” (down by the sea), tells us that even in days gone by, just like most of the young ones, in old Ceylon & later, in Australia, are passionately fond of the seaside, and, as a matter of fact, if I remember correctly, one of Bette’s famous films was also titled ” Beaches”.

Anyway, here she is folks, Bette Midler, goes “Under the Boardwalk” for you.



Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).