JULIUS FERDINANDS IS NO MORE – BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE

Julius Ferdinands lived his life as a fierce competitor in his life’s work or on the cricket fields or Golf courses around Melbourne.

A passionate Collingwood fan who wore his heart on his sleeve, Julius was known to let the neighborhood know who he barracked for whenever his beloved Pies were in battle. He fought his own battle similarly when challenged with the dreaded disease.

But life outside the passions of this caring dad, husband and wonderfully warm friend was tragically cut short at the age of 57, cruelly taken away by Cancer which left a distraught family and hundreds of friends grieving his demise.

A fun-loving man who made inroads into culinary fare that delighted thousands in Sri Lanka, where it all began, then the Middle East and finally in Australia at restaurant and ending as a Chef at the prestigious Crown Casino in Melbourne, Julius was a much-loved man who helped many in the field progress and his outgoing personality and caring nature of others endeared him to many.

Married into a family that mostly delved into Catering and other related matters, brothers-in-law Desmond Foulstone (Silverline Catering), Chabo De Kauwe, Chas Cabin Restaurant in Hallam, it was a challenge at the family functions too although they were a close knit and harmonious group. Wife Romayne runs a Prestigious Travel and tours group, Jet Travels and Cruise, which he latterly got involved in as his health deteriorated.

The massive turnout at his passing was clear testament to Julius’s popularity among Sri Lanka’s expatriate community and with wife Romayne, their generous hosting of anyone and everyone and donations to worthy causes with no expense spared has gained them numerous grateful friends both here in Australia and overseas.

Struck down with the dreaded disease for about a year, Julius, a humble God-fearing man battled valiantly against the odds to the last until death sadly grabbed him away.

May his soul rest in peace.