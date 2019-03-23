







ALSTON KOCH in one of his rare performances in Sri Lanka at a fireside chat at The HILTON HOTEL – ICC performance

ALSTON KOCH in one of his rare performances in Sri Lanka at a fireside chat at The HILTON HOTEL organized by the advisor to both The President & Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Weerakkody & this time for a very exclusive gathering of dignitaries from all over the world and an audience of over 1200 enthralled VIP’s including The Prime Minister, Her Worship The Mayor of Colombo Rosy Senanayake, Cabinet Ministers of the Govt. Of Sri Lanka, The special envoys of countries overseas and The Diplomatic Corps, Heads of the various religious institutions,and the cream of prominent high profile business men like Harry Jayawardene,Dhammika Perera, etc. Courtesy and thanks to the late Peter Allen and Australia.