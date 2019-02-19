Anniversary of the Independence of Sri Lanka, 2019 –Contributed by Marie Pietersz, Melbourne

The 71st anniversary of the Independence of Sri Lanka was celebrated in Victoria at the Box Hill Town Hall, Box Hill, on 4 February 2019, following the official flag-hoisting ceremony in the Office of the Consulate General in Melbourne. Sri Lankan flags adorned Federation Square.

The celebration commenced with the singing of the national anthem in Sinhala and Tamil and observance of two minutes silence in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the country. The traditional lighting of the oil lamp was followed by multi-faith religious observances conducted by clergy representing four religions in Sri Lanka to bless the nation and its people.

Among the distinguished guests attending were senior government officials from both sides of Parliament, the Hon Josh Bull MP, Parliamentary Secretary for Multicultural Affairs, representing the Premier, and the Hon Craig Ondarchie MLC, Member for Northern Metropolitan, who extended the felicitations of the Government and Opposition respectively.

Other dignitaries included Hon. Bruce Atkinson MLC, Member of the Legislative Council of Victoria, Hon. Jason Wood and Hon. Julian Hill, Members of the Parliament of Australia, Victorian politicians, Mayors and City Councillors representing Local Government, Commissioners of the Victorian Multicultural Commission, University academics and members of the Consular corps.

A significant item on the agenda was the felicitation of a group of twelve students with Sri Lankan heritage who achieved high academic excellence in the Victorian Certificate of Education 2018 examination. Senior academics also of Sri Lankan heritage from Universities in Victoria joined the dignitaries and the Consul General for Sri Lanka in felicitating these students.

A highlight of the event was the cultural show of dances performed by young Melburnians with Sri Lankan heritage, depicting the rich cultural heritage of Sri Lanka, to an audience of over six hundred guests.

The celebration was organised by the Office of the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Melbourne with the assistance of the Sri Lankan expatriate community and the State Government of Victoria.

