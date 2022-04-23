Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Anzac Day: Free access to all Australia & New Zealand records

Anzac Day: Free access to all Australia & New Zealand records

Apr 23, 2022 Posted by In Articles Tagged ,

Anzac Day: Free access to all Australia & New Zealand records

Anzac Day: Free access to all Australia & New Zealand records

Hi Roger,
To make Anzac Day even more meaningful, from the genealogical perspective, we are happy to offer free access to our collections of 95 million records from Australia and New Zealand, between 20 April and 26 April, 2022 (inclusive).
My Heritage can help you discover and preserve the stories of your Australian and New Zealander relatives who fought for freedom, or any of your relatives from the region – so seize this excellent research opportunity when the records are free of charge.

Search now for free

Anzac Day: Free access to all Australia & New Zealand records

MyHeritage is home to several important historical record collections from Australia and New Zealand, including a number of military collections such as the Anzac Memorial records, the Australian World War II Nominal Roll, 1939–1945, and more. Additional records, such as vital records, newspapers, and government records can help fill in more details to paint a full picture of your relatives’ lives.

Search now for free

Wishing you a meaningful and inspiring Anzac Day.
Best regards,
The MyHeritage team

Comments are closed.