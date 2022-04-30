Ashes opener axed, Maxwell’s exile extended as Aussies name Test squad – by Christy Doran

Source:foxsports.com.au

Australia have named a 16-man Test squad for their upcoming series against Sri Lanka, with opener Marcus Harris axed and no room found for Glenn Maxwell.

While there were reports that Maxwell — the short-ball specialist who has played seven Tests — would be parachuted back into the squad for the first time since 2017, Australia’s three-person selection panel rewarded the members that did the job in Pakistan in March.

Instead, spinners Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson, who both featured prominently in Pakistan, as well as bowling all-rounder Ashton Agar have been selected.

All-rounder Mitch Marsh will provide back-up for Cameron Green, while Scott Boland is the spare seamer selected.

Nor is Maxwell in the Australian A side, with the batting all-rounder to instead feature in the short-form Australian side, with national chair selector, George Bailey, putting an added focus on the nation’s T20 World Cup defence and next year’s ODI World Cup.

“These are very targeted to skill sets and what we see as the bulk of the squad for the home T20 World Cup and looking further forward to the ODI World Cup,” he said.

“We were able to continue to build our depth with great white ball performances in Pakistan on the back of a superb Test Series. As selectors this has been one of the most rewarding parts amid the challenges of the past few years.”

Watch The 2022 Indian Premier League on Kayo. Every Match Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

As well as two Tests, Australia will play five ODIs and three T20s on the tour. Australia A, meanwhile, will play two one-day and four-day matches.

Front-line spinner Adam Zampa has been left out of the squad, as the leggie prepares to welcome his first child.

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, meanwhile, will miss the T20 component of the series to ensure he is fit and healthy for the ODIs and Test matches.

Under pressure short-form captain Aaron Finch has been selected, with Australia’s selectors adamant the opener will return to form even if that means defying age.