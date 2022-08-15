‘Aus-India trade deal will make Indian community’s grocery baskets weigh lighter on pockets’
Source : sbs.com.au
The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement covers a wide array of economic sectors that will boost trade and commerce between the two nations. SBS Hindi spoke to the former national chair of the Australia India Business Council (AIBC), Sheba Nandkeolyar, who believes that the benefits of this deal will be reaped by the community very soon.
The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement is a result of decade-long negotiations between both countries.
Today, we turn a new leaf in India-Australia ties. 🇮🇳🇦🇺
The historic Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement gets inked on the auspicious occasion of ‘Gudi Padwa’.
It is a prelude to the exponential growth prospects of our trade & investments in the years to come. #IndAusECTA pic.twitter.com/Q1GwxXELHp
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 2, 2022
The immediate slashing of export and import duties from both sides, post-study work visa benefits for Indian students, and a best-treatment guarantee for Australians across 31 sectors and sub-sectors of the Indian economy are the highlights of the agreement.