‘Aus-India trade deal will make Indian community’s grocery baskets weigh lighter on pockets’

The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement is a result of decade-long negotiations between both countries.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan and his Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal, signed the deal in a virtual ceremony on 2 April with the prime ministers of both countries in virtual attendance.

Today, we turn a new leaf in India-Australia ties. 🇮🇳🇦🇺 The historic Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement gets inked on the auspicious occasion of ‘Gudi Padwa’. It is a prelude to the exponential growth prospects of our trade & investments in the years to come. #IndAusECTA pic.twitter.com/Q1GwxXELHp — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 2, 2022

The immediate slashing of export and import duties from both sides, post-study work visa benefits for Indian students, and a best-treatment guarantee for Australians across 31 sectors and sub-sectors of the Indian economy are the highlights of the agreement.

Ms Nandkeolyar, current Chair of AIBC Women In Business chapter, says this agreement will make the grocery baskets of Indian-Australians weigh lighter on their pockets.

She says, “This agreement will be a boon for start-ups, small and medium businesses, students, and even Australian households.”

While she agrees that this is just the first release of the agreement, Ms Nandkeolyar feels that international students’ welfare, media exchange, and the promotion of arts should be given more attention in the deal.