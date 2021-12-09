Australian Business Summit Council Inc (ABSC INC). HOLDS MEDIA CONFERENCE TO ANNOUNCE EKONOMOS, ISSUE 3, 2021

The Australian Business Summit Council Inc. hosted its annual Media Conference and Luncheon at The Waterview in Bicentennial Park, Homebush on 2 December 2021 to announce the upcoming publication of the third issue of EKONOMOS, the official ABSC Inc. business affairs magazine.

More than forty VIPs and guests, including consuls general, consuls, business leaders, community leaders and members of various multicultural media representative groups filled the Bel Parco events room to celebrate the Council’s standing as one of the nation’s premier business management consultant forums.

ABSC Inc. president for the third consecutive year, Dr Frank Alafaci outlined the scope and mission of the Council to promote trade and investment avenues for Australian businesses by furthering multilateral commercial relationships both within the national economy and on an international platform. Pursuant to this agenda, the Council functions as an elite intellectual mouthpiece for informative debates and discussions on effective business policies and practices that stimulate a vibrant, sustainable and competitive economic environment with unprecedented opportunities for Australian entrepreneurs.

Attesting to the ABSC Inc.’s strong reputation, three high-level keynote speakers, H. E. Mr Khandker Masusdul Alam (Consul General of Bangladesh), Mr Joseph Rizk OAM (CEO / Managing Director, Arab Bank Australia), and Mr Schon Condon (Managing Principal, Condon Advisory Group) commended the Council’s pervasive influence through its eminent leadership and signature activities (seminars, conferences, partnerships, EXPOs, memoranda of understanding, trade delegation visitations and participation in international economic roundtables) designed to promote Australian entrepreneurialism and facilitate trade and investment opportunities with our known trading partners and hitherto untapped potential import and export markets.

EKONOMOS, Issue 3 will include thirteen articles from an impressive range of contributors led by Dr Frank Alafaci (President, Australian Business Summit Council Inc.), featuring H. E. Mr Shingo Yamagami (Ambassador of Japan); H. E. Dr Kulynich Mykola (Ambassador of Ukraine); H. E. Dr Joseph Agoe (High Commissioner of Ghana); H. E. Mr Muhammad Sufiur Rahman (High Commissioner of Bangladesh); Mr Joseph Rizk OAM (CEO / Managing Director, Arab Bank Australia); Ms Lee-May Saw (Barrister, Frederick Jordan Chambers); Ms Laura Robbie (Managing Director, YouGov Australia); Mr Schon Condon (Managing Principal, Condon Advisory Group); Mr Garry Garner (Director, The Garner Partnership Pty Ltd); Mr Kian Ghahramani (Principal, RSM Australia Pty Ltd); Mr Art Phillips (Founder / Director, 101 Music Pty Ltd); and Mr Stephen Parker (Director / Digital Transformation Strategist, 1 Vision OT Pty Ltd).

Before concluding the annual Media Conference and Luncheon, ABSC Inc. president, Dr Frank Alafaci formally acknowledged the resolute support from the Council’s Board of Directors, all of whom have in-depth knowledge and wide-ranging experience in business leadership and management, expressing a particular debt of gratitude and appreciation to Mrs Sylvia Alafaci, the Council’s secretary, for her prodigious efforts in organising this memorable event, sending out the invitations, preparing the immaculate table arrangements and decorations, VIP and guest name tags, and communicating with The Waterview’s Events Management team. According to the Council’s president, the third issue of EKONOMOS will be launched and made available at the Council’s Annual Gala Dinner after the end-of-year festivities and distributed within Australian and international business, trade and investment networks, diplomatic circles, government agencies and the community-at-large.