“BEAUTIFUL BIRDS”

Thanks to Alan & Margaret Benson, and not forgetting one of the main sources of info.-e’ Lanka, Keith Bennett, here is something that hardly needs an introduction. The beauty of birds, is a welcome change to lots of other videos going around today. In my humble opinion, Scientists in general can say anything they like about our Universe and what exists in it, they can opt to describe Earth’s wildlife any way they might want to, but only GOD would be able to enhance these smaller winged creatures that we call birds. This fascinating video says it all, so now let us have a long look at the magnificent colours they wear, so naturally, & rejoice in what the ALMIGHTY has given us for our viewing pleasure.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.