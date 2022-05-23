Biloela Tamil asylum seeker family set to return to town after election result – By Tobi Loftus

“I think at the end of the day we have shown Australia that love, and humanity can win and community can win.”

Just over four years ago the Nadesalingam family, also known as the Murugappan family, were removed from their home in Biloela by immigration officials after Priya’s visa had expired and Nadesalingam’s refugee status claim was rejected by the government.

Priya and Nades came to Australia separately by boat in 2012 and 2013 after fleeing worn-torn Sri Lanka and are considered “irregular maritime arrivals” under the Migration Act.

They were granted bridging visas while their cases were assessed and settled in Biloela, where they married and had their first child, Kopika, in 2015. Their second daughter Tharnicaa was born in 2017.

In 2018 they were taken to immigration detention in Melbourne and in August 2019, a late-night injunction stopped the family from being deported from Australia.

They were taken instead to Christmas Island and are now in community detention in Perth. The family has been fighting a long legal battle to remain in Australia and had a legal win earlier this year when the Federal Circuit Court found the federal government’s decision to prevent three members of the family from applying for further bridging visas was “procedurally unfair”. Ms Fredericks said Priya knew about the election results, but Nades was working overnight and did not. “Priya is just so excited,” she said. “She said earlier this evening, she was just praying and crying and was putting everything into this. “For her to know that not only she is safe, but her family is safe, that is all she has ever wanted.” During the campaign, Anthony Albanese said Labor would allow the family to return to Biloela, but the Coalition made no such commitment. “There is no protection owed,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said last week. “They have not been found to be refugees. And so Australia’s rules do not permit permanent visas for people who have not been found to be refugees.”