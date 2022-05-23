Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Biloela Tamil asylum seeker family set to return to town after election result – By Tobi Loftus

Biloela Tamil asylum seeker family set to return to town after election result – By Tobi Loftus

Biloela Tamil asylum seeker family set to return to town after election result – By Tobi Loftus

Biloela Tamil asylum seeker family set to return to town after election result - By Tobi Loftus

The Nadesalingam family became known as “the Biloela family” as they fought to stay in Australia.(Australian Story: Robert Koenig-Luck)

Supporters of a central Queensland Tamil asylum seeker family say they are hopeful the family are just weeks away from returning home.

Labor promised during the campaign that if it won the election the Nadesalingam family would be allowed to return home to Biloela.

Family friend Angela Fredericks said there was “so much relief” among the Home2Bilo campaigners after Labor’s election win.

“I honestly don’t think I can find the words to explain it,” Ms Fredericks said.

“There is so much excitement, so much relief and exuberance. It has all been worth it.

