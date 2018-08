Drought in Kilinochchi brings misery to thousands A population of about 82,000 people representing 24,100 families in the Kilinochchi District have been affected by the drought prevailing in the area.

New proposal to increase Auditor General’s salary: Kiriella A new motion will be submitted to Parliament to increase the Auditor General’s salary and allowances, House Leader Lakshman Kiriella said yesterday.

SLFP dissidents: CC to decide on necessary action If the 16 SLFP disidents continue to sabotage the SLFP, the party’s central committee decide on the steps to be taken about them before the SLFP’s annual convention to be held in October, Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe said.

SIU to probe STF Chief Lathif: Dy. Min. The State Intelligence Unit is to be asked to probe the allegations made by Wildlife and Regional Development Minister Sarath Fonseka against some police officers including STF Chief DIG Lathif, Deputy Minister of Law and Order, Nalin Bandara Jayamaha informed Parliament yesterday.