







Buying abroad for life-Style

A growing number of people are buying “a home away from home” on tropical islands like Bali, Caribbean and Sri Lanka. International buyers range from young guns to semi-retired who are looking for a life-style choice. Residences are embracing the lock-up-and-leave concept which makes holidays a breeze. No packing, no luggage, grab your Tumi and off you go.

As a second home, Tamba Villas in Sri Lanka is idyllic tropical living at its best.

Trevor Morgan of Shakticola, Co-Director and Project Manager for Tamba Villas said, “I love schemes where every detail is thought through. That’s beauty for me. How it should work. How it should be. That’s what Tamba Villas is all about”. The two-bedroom and three-bedroom villas boasts spacious balconies and verandas, capturing the simplicity of the Sri Lankan lifestyle surrounded by lush natural gardens, rippling ponds and swaying palm trees. Every owner has access to all amenities, plus 24-hour security and a management team who maintains the property to a 5-star standard, which makes life much easier if you have a family of kids.

“Everyone wants to own a piece of paradise,” said Stirling Austin, “but it is a big decision to buy real estate offshore.” But the time has never been better to own your piece of freehold paradise and investors are being lured by financial gains, not to mention the history and grandeur of Sri Lanka.

Alfred Fernando, a Sri Lanka expatriate married to a Londoner and living in the U.K. claims that returning to his place of birth has been an emotion that keeps getting stronger and stronger as he reaches 60. “I sometime stop during the day and remember how it felt riding my bicycle through the coconut groves and paddy fields”. This intense memory and longing to return to an island lifestyle has Alfred now looking at investing in a holiday home in Sri Lanka.

Driving down the coastal road of Galle, once can glimpse luxury villas dotted along the beach, some in excess of US$2 million and Tamba Villas has taken this concept a bit further by enclosing a cluster of 37 villas and 8 swimming pools within a gated estate, much like what you see in California, but unlike California, the tropics and the smell of Frangipani infuses the senses.

Linda Johns originally from Seattle now lives and works in the UAE. Her mission was to invest in a holiday home. “If I build it, they will come”, said Linda, “and of course they all came, Mom, Dad, and siblings”. They now call Sri Lanka their holiday destination.

Whether its Bali, the Caribbean or Sri Lanka, buying abroad has never been easier when it come with the title “freehold”. Owning a piece of paradise everyone’s dream and watching the shift of people who are choosing lifestyle over stress is becoming more and more obvious.

Sri Lanka’s has shifted in the right direction. Health and wellness spas are dotted in remote quiet spots all over the country. You can grab a fresh juice when driving through a small town or enjoy a pizza or seafood marinara while watching the sunset on the south coast.

The new Sri Lanka is a lot more sophisticated is style, cuisine and health and is moving forward Sri Lankan style, just the way we like it.

www.tambavillasthalpe.com

info@tambavillasthalpe.com









