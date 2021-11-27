CAIN AND ABEL – by Lakshman Navaratne

Revelation of Cain as the Tree of Knowledge in scripture and the absolute truth of the Tree of Life as the beginning of Humanity, is the written history of creation as the 66 books of the Bible. This information was dictated to a Hebrew servant, Moses by the Author of Life on Mount Sinai.

Apostolic Christianity after the day of Pentecost, is the only acceptable way of Redemption of a human soul back to our Maker. This was also revealed to another Hebrew Servant Saul. True Cleansing Power of the Human soul manifested on 3000 humans on the day of Pentecost.

Jesus offering his very own Blood as the “Ransome” for all humanity is the final fulfilment of the offering of Abel, this Blood sacrifice is revealed through every single book of the of scripture. Acts 2:1-4,” When the Day of Pentecost had fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. 2 And suddenly there came a sound from heaven, as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled the whole house where they were sitting. 3 Then there appeared to them divided tongues, as of fire, and one sat upon each of them. 4 And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.”

This Fire is the Light of Christ burning in the Darkness of this world in the hearts of the Faithful servants who have received forgiveness through Faith, embracing Scripture (Word). [A]

All the 66 books are written by Hebrew servants authored by a single Spirit of Pentecost.

Creation process of “Life on Paradise Earth”, documented by Moses, also highlights the Redemption process pre-planned and executed through the nation of Hebrews. This shall be the “will” of the Maker for all humanity.

Since the days of Cain, man has not changed or understood the mystery of our Salvation until Christ appeared on earth. Job 19:25, “I know that my Redeemer lives,

and that in the end he will stand on the earth.”

Apostles of Christ were all Hebrews, whom Christ selected to reveal this mystery, yet today 90 % of Hebrew descendants have not accepted the son of their God, about whom they read daily, and ardently believe and serve as their Messiah.

God used Moses as their deliverer from slavery from the land of Egypt. Every day the Hebrews read the Books of Moses in their synagogues. Every chapter of the Old Testament, reveals the Spirit of “Jesus” the “Holy one of Israel”, who shall be their Messiah.

What is missing in their lives today?

John 10:7,” Therefore Jesus said again, “Very truly I tell you, I am the gate for the sheep. 8 All who have come before me are thieves and robbers, but the sheep have not listened to them. 9 I am the gate; whoever enters through me will be saved.

Acts 5:17,” Then the high priest and all his associates, who were members of the party of the Sadducees, were filled with jealousy. 18 They arrested the apostles and put them in the public jail. 19 But during the night an angel of the Lord opened the doors of the jail and brought them out. 20 “Go, stand in the temple courts,” he said, “and tell the people all about this new life.”

The Hebrews, rejected the New Way, the Life and the Truth taught by a Hebrew Rabi (Christ) to his Apostles, and doing so, missed out the “Grace” poured upon the faithful on the day of Pentecost.

Written in scripture, Adam with a Soul, the first man on earth with the Spirit of the Maker, is the Life of our Maker on Paradise Earth. In Hebrew language the word for Blood is “dam”. Faithful understands the mystery of the Blood of A-dam and the Blood of Jesus is the Redemption Plan of our Maker. [A]

The Blood covenant made with Abraham for his Faithfulness of obedience, offering to sacrifice the only son of promise “Isaac” was the beginning of the Redemption plan of the Maker of Life.

Since the days of Abel: “The Maker’s PROPHESY – Project Christ” was unveiled after 4000 years at Calvary in the land of Israel.

Apostolic Christianity today, 2000 years after Christ has fulfilled this promise of Redemption in our lives. [B]

Apostolic Christianity, operating on Earth away from the eyes of the unfaithful, as the True Living Church is the Bride for Christ. [A]

Apostle Paul, who was a Hebrew Scholar, with full Revelation and understanding of the Old Testament is the “Moses”, Our Maker chose for the Lives of all the Gentile nations, who shall inherit the new earth.

The “Risen Christ” revealed to Apostle Paul, every detail of the Redemption plan for all humanity, during a trip to Damascus to persecute the “New Way. “Act 9:9,” Meanwhile, Saul was still breathing out murderous threats against the Lord’s disciples. He went to the high priest 2 and asked him for letters to the synagogues in Damascus, so that if he found any there who belonged to the Way, whether men or women, he might take them as prisoners to Jerusalem. 3 As he neared Damascus on his journey, suddenly a light from heaven flashed around him. 4 He fell to the ground and heard a voice say to him, “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?”

5 “Who are you, Lord?” Saul asked.

“I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting,” he replied. 6 “Now get up and go into the city, and you will be told what you must do.”

Apostolic Christianity and the Doctrine of the Blood of Christ is still a mystery to any human who has not received the Baptism of Pentecost.

After the arrival of “Eve”, Adam could not hold on to the Life-Eternal built into his blood he was made of [B] {the separated LIGHT of Creation}. So, Redemption was required to reinstate the latent eternity in the heart of human. This is the “Rest” scripture documents as the Sabbath Rest on the 7th day of creation. God rested in a perfected Dwelling (Temple-Adam’s Heart) [B]

Sacrifice made by Abel is documented in scripture as the only acceptable offering for the atonement to Adam’s failure. This is highlighted in scripture as the “Word” in living color. This is the “Amazing Love” of the Groom to His Bride (Faithful Church). [A]

Scripture reveals to the Faithful: Our Maker has not changed his plan, already written as the “Book of Life” for any human reasoning. He is the same from the ancient days of creation.

Isaac, the son of Abraham had two sons through a barren Mother Rebecca. They were born as twins, Jacob (Israel) hanging on to the toe of his brother Esau.

Today we have two nations emerging from Isaac.

Romans 9:10,” Not only that, but Rebekah’s children were conceived at the same time by our father Isaac. 11 Yet, before the twins were born or had done anything good or bad—in order that God’s purpose in election might stand: 12 not by works but by him who calls—she was told, “The older will serve the younger.” 13 Just as it is written: “Jacob I loved, but Esau I hated”.

The story of Esau and Jacob is not different to Cain and Abel.

Christ is a Nazarene descending from Jacob. [B]

Apostle Paul writes in his Epistle Romans 6:8, “Now if we died with Christ, we believe that we will also live with him. 9 For we know that since Christ was raised from the dead, he cannot die again; death no longer has mastery over him. 10 The death he died, he died to sin once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God.”

The continuation of God’s atonement plan of the Blood covenant written by Moses is documented in Exodus as the “Passover”.

Exodus 12:5,” The animals you choose must be year-old males without defect, and you may take them from the sheep or the goats. 6 Take care of them until the fourteenth day of the month, when all the members of the community of Israel must slaughter them at twilight. 7 Then they are to take some of the blood and put it on the sides and tops of the doorframes of the houses where they eat the lambs. 8 That same night they are to eat the meat roasted over the fire, along with bitter herbs, and bread made without yeast. 9 Do not eat the meat raw or boiled in water, but roast it over a fire—with the head, legs and internal organs. 10 Do not leave any of it till morning; if some is left till morning, you must burn it. 11 This is how you are to eat it: with your cloak tucked into your belt, your sandals on your feet and your staff in your hand. Eat it in haste; it is the Lord’s Passover.”

Apostolic Faith reveals to a Christian; though Abel was murdered by Cain, Abel is still alive in the Body of Christ to inherit the New Earth. Hebrews 11:4,” By faith Abel brought God a better offering than Cain did. By faith he was commended as righteous, when God spoke well of his offerings. And by faith Abel still speaks, even though he is dead.”

Cain represents the wisdom of man and Abel obeying the “Will” of his Maker is the only Apostolic way of our Salvation, not comprehended by our human mind.

Logic of Man is the way of Cain; Revelation of the Spirit is the way of Abel, accomplished in our lives, preached by the Apostles of Christ as the Apostolic Doctrine of Christ.

Abel’s Blood was shed by Cain in a rage of jealousy. God, the Maker of humanity revealed to Adam, what is required? to atone for the “first sin” of human soul. It was the Blood sacrifice and nothing else could replace the Will of our Maker.

Cain, reasoned a more righteous way by his limited resourceful (intellectual) mind, our Maker did not accept his offering. Genesis 4:6, “So the Lord said to Cain, “Why are you angry? And why has your countenance fallen? 7 If you do well, will you not be accepted? And if you do not do well, sin lies at the door. And its desire is for you, but you should rule over it.”

The story of Cain and Abel is only revealed to those who have received the Baptism of Pentecost, the Helper sent upon the Apostles of Christ by the Risen Lord, 50 days after His resurrection.

Between the day of Pentecost and the time of our Lord’s resurrection, the risen Jesus spent 40 days mingling among his Apostles, giving them full instructions of the “Good news” of the Redemption plan. Acts 4:1, “And being assembled together with them, He commanded them not to depart from Jerusalem, but to wait for the Promise of the Father, “which,” He said, “you have heard from Me; 5 for John truly baptized with water, but you shall be baptized with the Holy Spirit not many days from now.” 6 Therefore, when they had come together, they asked Him, saying, “Lord, will you at this time restore the kingdom to Israel?” 7 And He said to them, “It is not for you to know times or seasons which the Father has put in His own authority. 8 But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.”

Before Jesus went to the cross, he spent the “last supper” with his Apostles. The event is documented in all four (4) Gospels. Matthew 26, 17-30, Mark 14, 12-25, Luke 22, 7-20 and John 13, 1-30.

Luke 22: 14, “When the hour had come, He sat down, and the twelve apostles with Him. 15 Then He said to them, “With fervent desire I have desired to eat this Passover with you before I suffer; 16 for I say to you, I will no longer eat of it until it is fulfilled in the kingdom of God.”

17 Then He took the cup, and gave thanks, and said, “Take this and divide it among yourselves; 18 for I say to you, I will not drink of the fruit of the vine until the kingdom of God comes.”

19 And He took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, “This is my body which is given for you; do this in remembrance of me.”

The hope of the Apostles vanished from their lives on the day of Crucifixion. The Apostles knew from Hebrew scripture that Jesus was the Messiah, who was going to restore the lost Kingdom of David.

After the death of Jesus: The Apostles, on their way to Emmaus, the Risen Lord walked with them to fulfill the heart’s desire of the Apostles. This is the same “burning desire” of everyone who embrace the Bible and begin the walk with the living word. They shall receive the Apostolic Baptism from the Author of Life. [A]

Luke 24: 28-36,” Then they drew near to the village where they were going, and He indicated that He would have gone farther. 29 but they constrained Him, saying, “Abide with us, for it is toward evening, and the day is far spent.” And He went in to stay with them.

30 Now it came to pass, as He sat at the table with them, that He took bread, blessed and broke it, and gave it to them. 31 Then their eyes were opened and they knew Him; and He vanished from their sight.

32 And they said to one another, “Did not our heart burn within us while He talked with us on the road, and while He opened the Scriptures to us?” 33 So they rose up that very hour and returned to Jerusalem, and found the eleven and those who were with them gathered together, 34 saying, “The Lord is raised indeed, and has appeared to Simon!” 35 Then the two told what had happened on the way, and how Jesus was recognized by them when he broke the bread.”

Apostolic Christianity is the only “Way” of Salvation Revealed in all the 66 Books of Scripture and the only way of Abel.

No other written document on earth reveals the Only Blood Sacrifice accepted by our Maker for the Sin of Adam. Lord God used the “Skin” of the Lamb that was sacrificed to make “Garments” to cover the nakedness of our first parents.

Today when we Plead for the “Blood of Christ”, our sin is covered with the “Garment of Salvation”. No other offering is accepted by our Maker.

The enemy of our soul cannot see our Naked Flesh because of the covering of the Garment of Salvation on our Lives.

All other ways of Theology, Philosophy and Religions are the Way of Cain. A human soul has to leave this earth to experience the teachings of the Philosophers. (No human has come back to life to tell us their life in eternity, except Jesus who is the beginning of Life) [A]

The Fig Tree in Scripture

According to Apostolic Christianity: 66 books of Scripture are the stepping stone to the way of Abel. [A]

This Stone is a solid composite, unbreakable and the Apostolic Church is built on this Rock. This Rock is Jesus, definitely not a human after his Resurrection (some theologians interpret scripture to assign Peter as the rock? This is theological colonial Christianity coming directly from Cain’s analogy) [B]

Matthew 7:24, “Therefore whoever hears these sayings of Mine, and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on the rock: 25 and the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it did not fall, for it was founded on the rock.”

39 books of the Old Testament are the history of the Nation of Hebrews. Since Jesus coming on earth, every phrase of the Old Testament was fulfilled in the last 27 books of the New Testament.

Solomon, in the Old Testament documents through the Wisdom of his Maker: nothing new is happening on this earth, it has already happened in eternity. Ecclesiastes 3:15, “Whatever is has already been,

and what will be has been before;

and God will call the past to account.”

If one single book or a phrase is ignored? The Rock crumbles to Sand: sand in the parable, “house built on the Sand” is revealed to the faithful as pieces of doctrine without any connection, where a Foundation cannot hold.

Matthew 7:26, “But everyone who hears these sayings of mine, and does not do them, will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand: 27 and the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it fell. And great was its fall.”

The Rock represent the full Doctrine of the Apostles before they were Martyred, Sand represents the pieces of doctrines, Dogmas and various laws added by the Theological gurus of Religious Christianity.

Sons of Israel lived in slavery for 400 years after Abraham, until the time of Moses.

For the nation of Hebrews who were Slaves for 400 years to the kings of the earth: From the time of Abraham to Moses, scripture does not record any wars or human bloodshed by the Hebrews. Pure-Blood of sinless animals were shed as offerings for the sin of men, as revealed by our Maker in the book of Leviticus 17:11,” For the life of the flesh is in the blood, and I have given it to you upon the altar to make atonement for your souls; for it is the blood that makes atonement for the soul.”

Creation of animal Blood was the pre-plan of our Maker. Certain animals were made for the Creator’s purpose in the scripture.

Abel chose the best of his flock as revealed to him.

According to scripture: Humans were not made to feed on animal flesh until the blood was sacrificed as an atonement for the sin of man.

It was to the heart of Moses; the Creator of humanity gave every detail of Creation and the Redemption process for all humanity. Moses was a descendant of Levi, one of the 12 sons of Jacob.

Every word written by the Hebrew Apostles of Christ in the New Testament is a repetition of the Wisdom, Knowledge and the prophesies of the Old Testament.

This is revealed to the Faithful of the God of Abraham, Creator of life and the Redeemer of Mankind.

This revelation of Scripture was the beginning of the Apostolic Church on the day of Pentecost.

4000 years before our time today, Abram was called out of the world to rescue humanity from perishing, like any other living matter on earth. The promise was to the Hebrew nation through His servant Abram. [A]

Written in scripture: It took 2000 years from the time of Abram to Jesus, to fulfil the prophesy of the Messiah and the beginning of preparing an Army that shall rescue the nation of Israel from all the adversaries around them.

This was the hope of all the Hebrew Apostles of Christ until the day of Crucifixion.

Scripture does not consider humans as the enemy of Israel; Apostolic doctrine clearly reveals the enemy of all humanity as the “Prince of this world” lineage to the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. Ephesians 6:12, “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, heavenly places.”

According to Apostolic Christianity; This army is the Organism that began with the Apostles of Christ, today operating on earth as the “Body of the Risen Christ”. [A]

Scripture documents: human life (Born of Eve through Adam) was from the Seed of the “Tree of Life”. since the fall of Adam, Humans have embraced the tree of Knowledge. [B].

This is the way of Cain, human intelligence, wisdom and reasoning.

According to Apostle Paul, the Faithful Church shall be the fully equipped, as the final army to rescue Israel (Holy one of Israel as their Messiah).

Scripture describes human as trees, designating the nation of Israel as a Fig tree and the Vineyard as the Faithful Church. Jesus taught the Apostles for three years the full concept of Creation and the Redemption of humanity. This was the will of an almighty Creator.

We know from scripture: existence of humans in this world are less than 7000 years of chronological time. [B]

The period of grace upon humanity began on the day of Pentecost (33 AD.) and shall end on the day of the Rapture of the Faithful church. Today 2021AD. works out to less than 2000 years of our time on earth with the Spirit of Pentecost.

According to scripture, it was on the 7th day our Maker rested in the Heart of Man…

From the 4th day of creation, when the sun moon and the planets were placed in their places account for 3days of God’s time (arbitrarily 3000 years for man)

Today we are still on the 7th day of creation.

Today all nations have the full opportunity to receive the same blessing promised to Israel by the God of Hebrews. This will be through the Holy one of Israel who has grafted us to his Vine. John 15:5, “I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing.”

Jesus gave many convincing evidences of the times to come and his return to rescue Israel:

Luke 13:6, “He also spoke this parable: “A certain man had a fig tree planted in his vineyard, and he came seeking fruit on it and found none.”

Reveals to the Faithful of Apostolic Christianity: today is the moment for the Gentile nations to receive their Salvation, time for Israel is yet to come.

Israel finally became a nation in 1948. It is only 70 years ago the Fig Tree began to sprout.

Matthew 24:32, “Now learn this parable from the fig tree: When its branch has already become tender and puts forth leaves, you know that summer is near. 33 So you also, when you see all these things, know that it is near—at the doors! 34 Assuredly, I say to you, this generation will by no means pass away till all these things take place. 35 Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will by no means pass away.”

This means the Period of Grace for the Gentiles will soon be over, the Lord shall remove his Army to accomplish his will for the nation of Hebrews. [B]

1000 years after Abram, God of the Jews established an Empire using a shepherd boy, David as the King of Israel, and to build a Temple for God to Manifest on earth.

After Abram, Moses was called to deliver the Israelites from the Slave masters of Egypt.

According to Apostolic Christianity, humanity has only one Father and one mother. This is what Jesus taught his Apostles, teaching them the good news of Salvation. Matthew 23:9, “And do not call anyone on earth ‘father,’ for you have one Father, and he is in heaven.”

Apostolic Christianity reveals to the Faithful: one Father is “Jesus” and one mother is the “Faithful Church”.

Again, we have only one Mother as written in Genesis. The Scripture clearly separates, the “Tree of life” from the Tree of “tree of Knowledge”, Our first parents disobeyed the Maker to inherit death.

Until the day of Pentecost. Humanity was separated from our Creator, and humanity had no access to the Tree of Life.

Apostolic Christianity is the only Doctrine that fulfils the promise of our salvation. Only Apostolic Christianity with the roots to Abraham have the Seed of Faith from the “tree of Life”. All other denominations of Christianity are feeding from the very tree of Knowledge, our Maker commanded and prohibited to touch. [A]

Genesis 3:14, “So, the Lord God said to the serpent:

“Because you have done this,

You are cursed more than all cattle,

And more than every beast of the field;

On your belly you shall go,

And you shall eat dust

All the days of your life.

15 And I will put enmity

Between you and the woman,

And between your seed and her Seed;

He shall bruise your head,

It was from “dust” we were made. So, dust is the lowest matter without life, He separated Light from Darkness, the enemy of our soul was to feed from lifeless matter (dead).

{And you shall eat dust

All the days of your life.}

Those who are reborn in Christ are resurrected with him on earth!

According to scripture, those who are not redeemed through Apostolic Christianity (“Blood of Jesus”), are good as dead even though they are breathing oxygen on earth.

This is what the tree of knowledge has conquered, “the Dead”. (Faithless) [B]

This is why Jesus said “Let the dead bury the dead”. Luke 9:60, “Jesus said to him, “Let the dead bury their own dead, but you go and preach the kingdom of God.”The Apostles wrote 27 books of the New Testament for humanity to be transformed from dead to Life.

According to Apostolic Christianity the Fruits of the Tree of Life are: Apostle Paul wrote to Galatians 5:22, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness, self-control. Against such there is no law.”

The substance of the seed of the Tree of Life is “Faith” [B]

This is the Born-in-Christ experience of the Apostles of Christ

Revealed to the heart of the Faithful, this substance of faith is the Grace operating in the heart of an Apostolic Christian hidden in the Body of Christ.

{Fore-shadowed during the time of the Flood: Our Maker Sealed Noah and his family in the ARK, while the rest of humanity perished in the Flood.}

Those who have embraced scripture as the Absolute truth shall someday hear that call to be sealed in the Living Body of Christ! [A]

All the eggs (Souls) of the faithful servants who shall answer the call were scheduled in the Book of life before the foundation of the Universe. [B]

Our Soul has no Gender; every human is born of the “will” of our Maker and He shall recruit you according to His purpose, including your gender. The only detail we have to be aware is when His call arrives at your heart. “We do not harden our heart”.

Revealed to the Faithful: the woman documented in scripture (Genesis) has to be born of the seed from the “Tree of Life” and have no connection to the tree of knowledge! [A]

So, theology or the wisdom of humans have no place in Apostolic Christianity. It is the way of, Cain.

Since the days of Eve, no human was born without a “human mother”.

Only after the day of Pentecost, with the gifts of the Spirit, the faithful understood the Miraculous Birth of servants through Barren mothers, including the Birth of Jesus as the second Adam. [B]

The Jewish nation know that Jesus was their Messiah who came once to recruit the Army of Christ, finally to return with power and might to rescue them from the world around them.

Today, thousands of Jews are part of this faithful church that shall go with the Lord for wedding of the Lamb. [B]

The Faithful church knows with certainty: Tribulation documented in scripture is after the Rapture of the faithful servants of Christ.

All the parables narrated by Jesus points to the moment of Rapture of the faithful Church. It shall be the Midnight of the 7th day of Creation. [B]

This shall be the midnight of the 3rd day of grace period, fulfilled.

Today we are at the 11th hour of the final day for the Gentile nations. [B]

Many Jews are still waiting for the day of Abel to reappear before their eyes, with the construction of a 3rd Temple in Jerusalem.

{Instead of offering animal sacrifices, they now offer Tefillah (prayer), Teshuva (repentance), and Tzedakah (Charity).

Traditional Christianity (Colonial), I was born into and practiced for 45 years, before my conversion, my life is not different to the Judaism practiced by the Hebrews.

True believers in Christ follow the way of Abel returning to “True” Doctrine of the Apostles practiced during the 1st Century.

Apostolic Christianity is alive today as the faithful church, since the beginning of the 16th Century after Pentecost. [A]

The 95 Theses nailed to the Main Door of the Chapel in Wittenberg- Germany, by Martin Luther on October 31st 1517, was the beginning of exposing the Apostolic Power over the Cain’s way of Salvation.

“Universal Priesthood” of a believer in Christ has no gender or any affiliation to Cain’s offering. [B]

If a human soul is Baptized through the Spirit of Pentecost, the Mediator between the Creator and human, “lives” in your heart as the Days of Adam. [B]

Ephesians 2:8,” For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, 9 not of works, lest anyone should boast. 10 For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.”

Epilogue:

(For full details of Apostolic way, please log on to christianityisme.com)

Apostle Paul writes to the Colossians: 2:6,” As you therefore have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, 7 rooted and built up in Him and established in the faith, as you have been taught, abounding in it with thanksgiving.

8 Beware lest anyone cheat you through philosophy and empty deceit, according to the tradition of men, according to the basic principles of the world, and not according to Christ. 9 For in Him dwells all the fullness of the Godhead bodily; 10 and you are complete in Him, who is the head of all principality and power.”

The true Tabernacle where God operate on earth is the Human Heart, and nowhere on earth He resides [A]

The “Cleansing Power” Preached, behind the tiniest pulpit of the faithful servants of Apostolic Christianity is the Power of creation and the Power of Redemption of our Maker.

The Bottom Line of Apostolic Christianity is the Way of Abel: True Amazing love of our Maker to his supreme creation.

The way of Cain is the Democracy and self-Righteousness of Humanity.

We are not the judges of humanity, just “sheep” following the orientation of the Apostles of Christ to be the faithful servants of the holy one of Israel.

Revelation 1:8,” I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End,” says the Lord, “who is and who was and who is to come, the Almighty.”

Reference [A] 66 Bones That Saw No Decay by LuckyN – Xulon Press 2018.

Reference [B] Lucky’s Blog. – christianityisme.com