Ceylon tea, spices and cashew attract many visitors at World Food Istanbul trade fair

Source:Island

Pure Ceylon Tea, authentic Sri Lankan cashew and spices attracted large number of visitors to the Sri Lanka stand at the World Food Istanbul Trade Fair which was held from September 9 – 12 in Istanbul, the Colombo foreign office said.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ankara organized B2B meetings through virtual platform for the Sri Lankan companies which displayed their products at the Sri Lanka stand which was frequented by prominent Turkish and foreign companies at the fair.

The Embassy in collaboration with Sri Lanka Tea Board and the Sri Lanka Export Development Board organized Sri Lanka’s participation at this year’s fair.

Three Lankan companies; Dtriangle (Pvt) Ltd, Expo Lanka (Pvt) Ltd and Rancrisp Cashew participated at the fair under the umbrella of the Sri Lanka Export Development Board.

The Embassy also arranged a tea tasting event for the visitors to the fair and the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Turkey M. Rizvi Hassen participated at the media briefing, organized by the Turkish business journalists association in Istanbul, at the Sri Lanka pavilion.

The World Food Istanbul Trade fair is the largest Food Products and Technologies Fair in Eurasia, attended by manufacturers, buyers and suppliers from 40 countries. It was held with the support of Turkish Ministry of Trade, KOSGEB, IHBIR, Turkish Cooks Association, Gastronomy Tourism Association and World Gourmet Society (WGS).