CHIEF GUEST – SCHOOLS RUGBY LEAGUE – By Dr Gamini Goonetilleke

Source : drgamini.org

It was a great pleasure for me to be invited by the Rector Rev. Fr Ranjith Andradi and the Rugby Committee of St Joseph’s College as the Chief Guest for the Schools Rugby League encounter between St Joseph’s College and Royal College, played at the Havelock Park on 22nd July 2022.

It definitely brought back memories of my Rugby playing days for my Alma mater, St Joseph’s College, Colombo in the ’60s (1966 /67)

Royal College won the match 17 points to 3

Congratulations to the Royal College Rugby team !