CoffeeHead by day turns PizzaHead by night – Story and pics: Marie Pietersz, Melbourne

Camberwell’s 1961CoffeeHead launches PizzaHead, its pizzeria menu of gourmet wood-fired pizzas for every palate, inspired by New York’s funkiest pizza joints, at its Happy Hour last week.

Gourmet pizzas made under the expert eye of pizza dough expert Dario Lo Nigro kept marching out the kitchen at a steady pace throughout the evening to a packed café of guests eager to sample CoffeeHead’s new range of wood-fired pizzas, keeping owners Ash and Shiroma Nathan and Bill Sibonis delightedly busy. Adding his special touch to this favourite Italian fare, Ash showcased his pizza creations, the Bee Sting, Little Mermaid and Beastmaster, a real hit with diners, his tasting platters of risotto, gnocchi, calamari and salted watermelon salad, also a huge success. Bar staff were run off their feet with thirsty patrons eager to wash down some of the hot and spicy pizzas. ‘I am delighted with the response,’ said Shiroma. ‘Camberwell diners have been wanting a new line of pizzas to add to their already amazing variety of gastronomical experiences.’ CoffeeHead hosts happy hour from 5-6 pm on Fridays when its range of wood-fired pizzas are on the menu. To dine in at this delightful café in the heart of Camberwell with indoor and outdoor seating, book on 9882 6441 or through Open Table and be pleasantly surprised with the friendly service and seriously good food. Walk-ins are welcome. Take away service and Uber Eats available. CoffeeHead is located at 8 Railway Parade, Camberwell, open for night trading on Fridays and Saturdays until 9.30 pm.

Wood-fired pizza oven New range Gourmet pizza Owners Ash, Shiroma and Bill Busy bar Bustling with diners Family dining

12 October 2018