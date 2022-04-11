Combined Schools, a Grand night of superb entertainment – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne)

Melbourne erupted into a Covid free musical spectacular as the Grand on Cathies Lane in Wantirna came alive at the Combined Schools Dinner dance that brought back the days of pure entertainment, missing for a while, due to restrictions, over the past two years.

A galaxy of local talent brought together by highly-energised Esric Jackson and a handpicked bunch of musicians, gave music starved Melburnians a night of superb music matched by a classy cuisine usually associated with the Grand, in a night to remember.

According to Esric, ” Not one person left the Grand without paying glowing compliments about what a fantastic night they had”.

And the Grand Receptions led by Jude de Silva spared no pain to make the venue showcase why it is the ultimate choice for grand functions.

Three of Melbourne’s best bands, Replay 6, Cherrie Chamari and B Sharp, and Come Together spearheaded by Kelvin and Vanessa Speldewinde provided a contrasting style of music that catered to everyone and kept the dance floor packed to capacity.

The highly talented Replay 6 were in a class of their own on the night as they let out their pent up musical ability with a brilliant performance, particularly backing the several guest artistes.

Not to be outdone, B Sharp and Come Together provided their own brand of music which gave the night a balance with some Sinhala classics thrown into the mix.

Among the highlights of the night was a tribute and minutes silence to remember and honour recently passed legend, Desmond De Silva, who coincidentally left us exactly three months ago.

Desmond’s unique rendition of ‘Danny Boy’ recorded at the memorial to the late Sandra Jackson, heralded proceedings followed by video footage of some of his memorable performances. It was a moving tribute to one of Sri Lanka’s best ever singer /entertainers.

Jude Nicholas was brilliant, heralding the night’s entertainment, as was the velvety voice of evergreen Ben Nathanielsz, legendary Rob Foenander, Rachel Livorno, Larry Loos, and the explosive Enrico Hipolito.

The night was complemented by some wonderful dance routines by Strut Entertainment whose energetic performances had the large crowd enthralled.

A host of sponsors including Prestige Robes and Screens, Channel 31 Melbourne, Harvey Norman Fountain Gate, Upalis, Vicmark Printing Solutions and Johann Jayssinha in collaboration with the ICC gave out prizes to patrons during a terrific night.