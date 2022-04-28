Conrad de Silva Makes History Sri Lankan Australian Singer Performs on “The Voice” at 80

Popular Sri Lankan Australian singer Conrad de Silva made history when at 80 years of age, he performed on “The Voice” show in Australia. “The Voice” is a BIG HIT show and it is very difficult to get on it unless you are very talented. Conrad introduced his wife of fifty years and presented her with a ring. The judges included country and western star Keith Urban, who is married to Nicole Kidman. All the judges were in tears!

Congratulations to this wonderful product of Ceylon, who still wows audiences at 80!